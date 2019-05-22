NO.bigfreedia.epl.091517008.JPG
Big Freedia watches a screening of the first episode of the sixth season of the Fuse network reality show "Big Freedia Bounces Back," at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by EMILY KASK

"I celebrate Pride every day that I wake up."

That's Big Freedia, the Queen Diva, talking with ABC News about the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City, when patrons of a gay bar fought back against a police raid, which was a regular feature of LGBT bar life at the time.

The Stonewall 50 will take place in New York June 28. New Orleans Pride events take place June 7-9.

"We are all different," Freedia tells ABC News. "We're all made different, we love different, we move different, we walk different. ... Just being able to be myself in this age, I'm grateful. I'm very grateful. And I'm grateful for a lot of people who paved the way that I can live my life freely."

