Why the hate for Jesse Hernandez, the first male Saintsation?

Hernandez made his Superdome debut last night at the New Orleans Saints preseason home opener, and Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate profiled Jesse’s mother, Tracey Hernandez, who drove in from Cajun country to watch her son:

"The teasing and taunts he braved when he became the first boy to perform on the dance team at North Vermilion High School in his hometown of Maurice still stung Tracey. ... While she admitted being annoyed at online commenters who in recent weeks had insulted her son’s masculinity for becoming a Saintsation, she brushed them aside as kickoff time approached."

Based on the Facebook comments on Vargas’ story, Tracey Hernandez’s fears were realized. One he-man dismissed Jesse as a “gay bait prancing around like a fairy.” “That’s no man,” someone else said. Another ALL-CAPS guy said it was ‘THE NFL PUSHING THE PUSSYCRAT POLE SMOKING ETHICS,” whatever that means.

Other comments: “Homo.” “Pantywaist.” “Sick libturd bullshit.” “What male football fan wants some queer prancing around with the women?” “I'm surprised he hasn't set off the fire alarms in the Superdome.”

Do all of you feel better now that you’ve spewed out your hate toward someone you don’t even know? Is the order of your universe restored?

True story: When I was a kid, my dad coached Pony League and Colt League youth baseball. When he heard some of the guys on his team making fun of male ballet dancers, he brought in one to lead a workout one day.

The team didn’t last 10 minutes. And my dad’s point was made: male dancers are just as much athletes as baseball players.

Some guys like to play football. Some guys like to dance. Why this should torque anyone to the point where they have to be so ugly online is beyond me.

For those obsessed with the nature of what a “man” is, or should be, I’d submit that someone willing to put up with this level of ignorance to achieve his goals — to become the first boy on his small-town high school dance team, and the first man to become a Saintsation — has more guts and, yes, balls than some hateful jackass with a Facebook account.

And I’d bet that not one of you loudmouth keyboard jockeys could pull off the moves that an athlete like Jesse Hernandez executed so skillfully last night.

Dance on, Jesse. Dance on.