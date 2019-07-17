The 25th annual Gretna Heritage Festival will feature Rick Springfield, KC and the Sunshine Band, Better Than Ezra, Irma Thomas and more.
Bands will play on five stages, including a stage in the new "Latino Village," according to a press release from Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant. The Latino Village stage will be headlined by Jose Feliciano and the Iguanas. The traditional German beer garden and Italian Village are returning as well.
Ticket prices are actually being lowered for the silver anniversary festival. The one-day ticket goes from $30 to $20 and the weekend pass goes from $77.50 to $60. The festival is not using Ticketmaster this year; purchased tickets must be picked up at the Gretna Economic Development Office (327 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna) or snail-mailed for an additional fee.
Gretna Fest will run September 27, 28 and 29 in downtown Gretna. Here's the full lineup.