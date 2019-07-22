In honor of the late Art Neville, there will be an open jam session for all New Orleans musicians tonight at 6 p.m. at Kermit Ruffins' Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge, Ruffins announced today.

New Orleans legend Art Neville, founder of the Meters and Neville Brothers, dies at 81 Art “Poppa Funk” Neville spent a half-century shaping the sound of New Orleans music. The keyboardist and singer was a founding member of the …

Among those sending their condolences to the Neville family were Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Louisiana lost an icon today," Edwards said in a statement. "Whether it was singing with the Neville Brothers or mamboing with The Meters, Art Neville took the unique sound of New Orleans and played it for the world to enjoy," Gov. Edwards said. "Art's talents left a mark on the industry, and his love of music touched the lives of many in Louisiana and around the globe. There are many talented people forever linked to our state's rich musical heritage and Art Neville will most certainly be in that number. We will miss him dearly, and Donna and I are keeping his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

"New Orleans has lost another legend. Art Neville was a founding father of New Orleans funk, and so much more. We are poorer for his passing, and richer for having known him,” said Cantrell. "Generations of New Orleanians grew up on the sounds that Art Neville laid down over the decades. Art’s musical spirit lives on in his immediate and extended family: including his brothers, his son and his nephew. We know he’s up there now with his brother, Charles, creating a new kind of soul. May he rest in God’s perfect peace."