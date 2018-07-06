U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker will speak at the 2018 Netroots Nation conference in New Orleans next month, joining a lineup of speakers that also includes former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, among others.
The three-day conference Aug. 2-4 primarily will focus on the impacts of recent waves of progressive platforms and movements on the Democratic party and whether their influence will be felt in contested midterm elections and in the 2020 presidential race. Panel discussions also will look at law enforcement surveillance in black communities, the "sanctuary restaurants" movement, voter suppression, the influence of black women in campaigning, women's health care, union organizing, rural voter demographics and the "savior mentality" among progressive organizers. There also will be training sessions on organizing via the internet.
Other speakers include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, among others.
The convention is at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Find more information at www.netrootsnation.org.