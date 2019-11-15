One of the oldest carriage companies in the country has announced that it will bring several of its mule-drawn stagecoaches to New Orleans City Park, just in time for the winter holidays and the annual Celebration in the Oaks display.
Starting Dec. 2, revelers can tour the park and observe the seasonal festivities by embarking on 30-minute “Muletide” rides operated by Royal Carriages that depart from Irby Avenue near Storyland.
The company will introduce the mules — dressed in holiday attire — during Celebration in the Oaks’ preview party for Friends of City Park members on Nov. 22 before rides open to the general public.
In a press release, Director of Marketing Kimmie Carlos said, “We want all of New Orleans to experience history with us to celebrate the season and, hopefully, create new family traditions.”
Tours will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on various nights throughout the month, and tickets are $20. Children under 3 years old can ride for free. The company encourages riders to purchase tickets in advance on its website.