"Life in the Doghouse" is a new documentary about two men who found their calling after rescuing (and placing) 600 homeless dogs in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods.
Since then, Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta have responded to other disasters like the Baton Rouge floods and Hurricane Harvey, and have found homes for 11,000 canines, many of which were considered unadoptable, through their Danny and Ron's Rescue, which they operate out of their house.
"Once we say 'You're part of Danny and Ron's Rescue," says Danta, "we promise: You will never end up in a shelter again."
Their story is uplifting and compelling, and who couldn't use a bit of uplift these days?
I just watched “Life in the Doghouse” on @Netflix. What this couple has done for rescue dogs is incredible. Go watch it, and then if you’re like me, you're gonna wanna support them. #HappyPride @DannyRonsRescue https://t.co/0FqjAKjiM9— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 20, 2019
Gambit will host a free screening of “Life in the Doghouse” at Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St.) in Mid-City Tuesday, July 9. A "doggie social hour" will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. There will be adoptable dogs on site — and, of course, you can bring your own dog for an outing.
Animal rescue organizations always can use help, and just today the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter issued a call for fosters and adoptions following the seizure of 158 animals from a Terrytown hoarding situation. You can learn how to help here.