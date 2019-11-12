When the U.S. Supreme Court agreed last month to take up an abortion case involving a 2014 Louisiana law, it made national headlines as a case that could shape the future of legal abortion in the United States. But a decision on a lesser known legal argument within the case could have an equally drastic impact on abortion rights, even if the law ultimately is struck down.

The law in question in June Medical Services v. Gee requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges to a hospital within a 30-mile radius of their clinic, a requirement that potentially could leave the state with only one abortion clinic. (It currently has three.) In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a nearly identical admitting privileges law in Texas.

Though the law is five years old, it has yet to go into effect because of court challenges. Three of the then-five abortion clinics in the state and two doctors who provide abortions sued to block it. Then in February, the Supreme Court placed the law on hold while it decided whether to hear the case.

In its defense of the law, the state of Louisiana is arguing that abortion providers should not have what’s called third-party standing — the ability to sue on behalf of their patients to challenge health and safety regulations — and the court has agreed to review that argument.

If the court sides with the state, it would mean a pregnant woman would have to bring any challenge to the state’s abortion laws to court herself. Both those in favor and opposed to abortion rights agree that this would mean fewer abortion-related lawsuits because it would be significantly more difficult for abortion restrictions to be challenged.

Abortion-rights activists say this is because many women seeking abortions do not have the the money, time or resources to file suit themselves, while anti-abortion activists say it will reduce the amount of “baseless litigation” surrounding abortion regulations.

“In general, most patients who are seeking an abortion already have children,” said Ellie Schilling, a New Orleans reproductive rights attorney. “So you're dealing with people who have significant poverty barriers, who often have childcare issues, who would have to take time off from work. So the prospect of being a plaintiff in a high profile litigation where your identity might end up being disclosed is going to be a significant burden and a barrier to protecting your rights for the majority of patients.”

“It has the potential of insulating many more abortion restrictions from challenge simply on the basis of it being difficult to find someone who is willing and able to be a plaintiff,” she added.

Anti-abortion groups, like the Louisiana Right to Life, say they are in favor of doing away with third-party standing for physicians and providers, arguing, like the state is, that abortion providers’ interests are not aligned with the interests of their patients.

“Substandard physicians and for-profit providers unable to meet health requirements should not be able to hide behind their supposed patients when making legal claims against a law,” Ben Clapper, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement in October.

But Schilling said this argument is part of a concerted effort by anti-abortion activists to undermine the credibility of physicians who provide abortions by accusing them of not wanting to comply with health and safety regulations and insinuating that they have poor records and disciplinary histories. “That is just a sham,” she said. “The argument is a farce.”

Twelve states have signed onto a brief opposing third-party standing. Schilling said it is unclear what the court's ruling would mean for abortion cases that have already been decided or currently are moving through the courts.

According to Schilling, the court also could avoid ruling on third-party standing altogether by finding that the state improperly raised the issue. That outcome is unlikely, however, since at least four justices had to have agreed to review the case.

“The fact that the petition has been taken up shows that there are four justices, at least, that want to address this issue,” she said, “and what it signals to me is that the four conservative members of the court, at the very least four of them, are ready to start taking up the issues that could seriously undermine abortion rights in the U.S.

“The fact that they want to address this issue, that also is based in long-time Supreme Court precedent, shows that there is a willingness to begin chipping away at rights that have been considered well-settled for a long time.”