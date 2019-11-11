Above the Grid
NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St., (844) 439-1463; www.nopsihotel.com/dine/above-the-grid
Rooftop bar
The NOPSI Hotel’s rooftop pool and bar opens to non-hotel guests after 4 p.m. The drink menu offers hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine, against a backdrop of the New Orleans skyline. Small plates and bar snacks are available, and a DJ provides music. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Alto Rooftop Bar & Pool
600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto
Hotel bar
Atop of the trendy Ace Hotel, the Alto Rooftop Bar & Pool offers panoramic views of the city and serves beach-inspired cocktails, including the Eternal Summer — frozen coconut, orange and vodka. The menu includes pizza and grilled snacks. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Apres Lounge
608 Fulton St., (504) 558-4367; www.apresnola.com
Bar
Housed in a century-old building, this champagne lounge features a menu of top-shelf sparkling wine, craft cocktails and more in an upscale, ultra-modern atmosphere. Open Thu.-Sun. No food.
Bar 1908
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com
Bar
The bar in the Pythian Market serves wine, beer and frozen, traditional and signature cocktails. Food is available from the market’s 10 vendors. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Bar Marilou
544 Carondelet St., (504) 814-7711; www.barmarilou.com
Craft cocktails
Oil paintings line the coral and red walls of this lounge, where guests can sit on tiger-print bar stools and sip cocktails like The Holy Mountain, made with Suze, creme de cassis and lemon shrub. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 2 p.m.-6 p.m Fri.- Sun.
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
Sports bar
The sprawling bar and restaurant hosts a block party for every New Orleans Saints home game, with live music, drink specials and game-day grub. Expect to catch an occasional DJ set in this dog-friendly establishment. After 9 p.m., patrons must be 21 or older. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Carmo Cafe
527 Julia St., (504) 875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com
Restaurant bar
Carmo Cafe takes a global view of tropical drinks and food, drawing on inspirations from Southeast Asia, West Africa, South America and the Caribbean. The bar serves signature cocktails and tropical twists on traditional drinks along with fresh juices. The food menu features dishes from around the world. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.
Copper Vine Wine Pub
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Wine Bar
This gastro-wine pub has wooden furniture and flooring, teal trim, a gallery wall of mirrors and a plant-filled patio. It also has more than 30 wines on tap and an array of burgers, sandwiches and flatbreads. Vegetarian options are available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Couvant
The Eliza Jane, 317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Restaurant bar
Couvant puts a contemporary twist on a traditional French brasserie. The drink menu includes playful concoctions such as the Lautrec, a mix of bourbon, Suze, ginger, absinthe and lemon, and absinthe frappes. Outdoor seating is available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
The District Lounge
711 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-1476; www.districtnola.com
Neighborhood bar
Located in a converted warehouse, the bar is casual and comfortable and soon will add outdoor seating. There’s trivia on Wednesday. The menu features comfort food and a variety of beers and cocktails. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
Restaurant bar
Housed in a renovated warehouse, this sleek restaurant serves chef Emeril Lagasse’s contemporary New Orleans cuisine. Popular drinks include the Hoodoo barrel-aged Manhattan, with Maker’s Mark, chicory liqueur, vermouth and orange bitters. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Ernst Cafe
600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.com
Neighborhood bar
Opened in 1902, Ernst Cafe is one of the oldest continually operating bars in the area. It has a large beer selection and a variety of appetizers, po-boys, wraps and more. The bar also is dog-friendly. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Fulton Alley
600 Fulton St., (504) 208-5569; www.fultonalley.com
Restaurant Bar
The upscale bowling alley and speakeasy-style lounge offers craft cocktails including the award-winning Smoke & Fire margarita. The gaming parlor also has a dart board, pool table and outdoor seating. The kitchen serves Southern classics, street food and pub food. Open daily. Food available.
Henry’s Gin Bar
317 Baronne St., (844) 439-1463; www.nopsihotel.com/dining/henrys
Hotel bar
Henry’s, inside the NOPSI Hotel, serves craft cocktails — including a special gin cocktail of the day — and customized martinis. It is named for Henry C. Ramos, inventor of the frothy Ramos gin fizz. The bar also hosts live music and special events. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Josephine Estelle
600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Restaurant bar
The spacious restaurant in the Ace Hotel incorporates a round bar with abundant plant life accenting the rest of its vintage-inspired decor. Lafayette’s Reprisal mixes cognac, apple brandy, cayenne and lemon and finishes with a port float. The food menu focuses on southern Italian food. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Restaurant Bar
This casual taqueria is always packed with loyal customers and is known for its extensive menu of Creole-inspired Mexican food complemented by its popular margaritas. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., all day Sun.
Kilroy’s Bar & Lounge
The Higgins Hotel, 1000 Magazine St., (504) 528-1941; www.higginshotelnola.com
Restaurant bar
Walk into Kilroy’s and you’ll think you’ve traveled back to the 1930s. If that’s not enough nostalgia, you also can expect to catch an occasional appearance by the band Frank Sinatra and the Victory Belles. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Loa
International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., (504) 553-9550; www.ihhotel.com/loa
Craft cocktails
The bar’s name refers to "deities" or "holy spirits" in Voudou. This plush cocktail lounge features an ambitious seasonal cocktail menu as well as wines and other spirits. There’s live music on Wednesday evening. Popular drinks include the Jean Lafitte and the Greater New Orleans French 75. Open daily. Food available.
Lobby Bar at the Ace Hotel New Orleans
600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans
Craft cocktails
The dog-friendly bar inside Ace Hotel New Orleans focuses on classic cocktails and offers a rotating menu of seasonal and specialty drinks. The Three Keys night club adjoins the bar space, and there is live music most nights. The food menu features burgers and wings, and snacks are available 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Thu.-Sat. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucyssurf.com
Restaurant bar
The surf shack-inspired bar and restaurant serves classic New Orleans dishes, seafood and contemporary American fare, including burgers and tacos. You’ll likely catch a DJ set while you’re there. Popular drinks include the Shark Attack and a scorpion shot. There’s outdoor seating and sports on TV. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Manning’s Sports Bar
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8118;
Sports bar
There’s an end zone of recliners for watching sports on a large screen, a sports anchor desk, a spacious patio and tailgating-inspired foods including hamburgers, wings, wraps and salads. Popular drinks are the Touchdown margarita, All Star bloody mary and Manning’s mojito, as well as a selection of 24 beers on tap. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Masquerade at Harrah’s New Orleans
8 Canal St., (504) 265-7976; www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans/masquerade
Dance club
The night club inside Harrah’s New Orleans Casino hosts karaoke on Thursday and DJs on Friday and Saturday. Locals and service industry workers get half off their bar tabs from open to close on Monday and there are two-for-one bar specials during New Orleans Saints games. Open daily. No food.
The Mayhaw
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St. (504) 372-4321; www.auctionhousemarket.com
Craft cocktails
The stylish Mayhaw bar is a centerpiece of the Auction House Market with oasis-themed decor and lush plants. Popular drinks include the Drop It Like It’s Aprihot (made with vodka, apricot, blanc, vermouth and lemon), Pimm’s Cup and French 75. Open daily. A wide variety of cuisine is available from Auction House vendors. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Restaurant bar
A contemporary American eatery from chef Emeril Lagasse, Meril’s most popular drinks include a No. 20, made with gin, cucumber water, lime juice and jalapeno-infused simple syrup. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Monkey Board
1111 Gravier St., 17th floor, (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com
Craft cocktails
An expansive rooftop bar, the Monkey Board offers craft cocktails and other specialty drinks served with sweeping views of the city’s skyline as a backdrop. It hosts live music and DJ sets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Mulate’s The Original Cajun Restaurant
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
Restaurant bar
The Warehouse District restaurant and bar is all about Cajun food and music, with bands playing every night. It’s also a haven for catching sports on TV. The bar serves regional beers and its cocktail menu includes classic New Orleans drinks and a popular take on the Painkiller. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Neighborhood bar
This contemporary neighborhood bar has an extensive wine selection and cocktail menu and offers small plates and flatbreads. Thursday’s Caliente Night incorporates Latin-inspired tacos and tequila-based cocktails; on Friday the bubbles bar offers half-off sparkling wines by the glass. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Pisco Bar & Rooftop
Catahoula Hotel, 914 Union St., (504) 603-2442; www.catahoulahotel.com
Craft cocktails
The Catahoula Hotel’s bar specializes in drinks made with pisco, a brandy produced in Peru, but it also puts its spin on classic cocktails and other custom creations. The bar hosts rooftop events including movie nights, arts markets and DJ events. Plant-based takes on Southeast Asian dishes are available. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Polo Club Lounge
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (800) 262-2662; www.windsorcourthotel.com/dining/polo-club-lounge
Hotel bar
Reminiscent of private English clubs, the bar features dark wood and leather couches and chairs surrounding an elegant bar. There’s live jazz five nights a week, and the bar serves classic cocktails such as Sazeracs and Old Fashioneds and seasonal craft cocktails. Elevated pub fare is available, including fish and chips, caviar and short rib on a baguette. Open daily.
The Press Room
The Eliza Jane, 315 & 317 Magazine St., (504) 882-1234; www.couvant.com
Hotel bar
Set in the lobby of The Eliza Jane hotel, The Press Room offers coffee and breakfast fare, craft cocktails and small plates in an elegant setting with herringbone wood floors and a crimson bar. Thursday nights feature live music. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Red Eye Grill
852 S. Peters St., (504) 593-9393; www.worldfamousredeye.com
College bar
It can get crowded at this dog-friendly college bar but there’s outside seating and a menu of appetizers, salads and sandwiches with names like The Raptor (buffalo tenders and bacon blanketed in pepper jack cheese) and Hell-of-a-Burger (a beef patty, pepper jack cheese, Tabasco, jalapenos and an onion ring). Open Wednesday-Sunday. Full menu available.
Rosie’s on the Roof
The Higgins Hotel, 1000 Magazine St., (504) 528-1941; www.higginshotelnola.com
Craft cocktails bar
Drawing on its Rosie the Riveter namesake, the newly opened bar commemorates the women who helped manufacture the tools of war while America’s men fought in World War II. Weather permitting, occasional weekends feature The Riveters, an all-girl group of jazz musicians. Open daily. No food. Happy hour daily 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Sazerac Bar
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-1200; www.rooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar
Hotel bar
Located in the Roosevelt New Orleans, the historic Sazerac Bar has African walnut walls, cushy bar seating and 1930s-era decor. Bartenders sling classic New Orleans cocktails including the namesake Sazerac and the Ramos gin fizz, a favorite of former Gov. Huey P. Long. Open daily. No food.
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
Restaurant bar
Set in an 1832 Creole townhouse, the nautical-themed restaurant offers oysters from the East, West and Gulf coasts as well as locally sourced seafood and game. Specialty cocktails include Holy Water, a tiki drink featuring spiced rum, cognac, citrus and Chartreuse that’s set on fire when served. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 11 p.m.-1 a.m. daily.
Sofia
516 Julia St., (504) 322-3216; www.sofianola.com
Restaurant bar
Craft cocktails include the popular Aperol spritzes, and the Italian restaurant bar features a bottomless spritzes and mimosas at brunch on the weekends. Outdoor seating is available. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Fri.
The Steakhouse at Harrah’s New Orleans
8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans
Restaurant bar
This elegant restaurant has an extensive wine and cocktail list that includes Old Fashioneds and Sazeracs. The “bar bites” menu offers boudin tacos, tonkatsu grilled cheese and shrimp satay. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Three Keys
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.threekeysnola.com
Hotel bar
The intimate concert space in the Ace Hotel hosts live music, DJ sets and dance parties and offers snacks including house-made pimiento cheese with bagel chips, burgers and late-night pizzas. One of its most ordered drinks is a Champagne cocktail. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
Restaurant bar
Guests can settle in for a fancy cocktail before dining on some contemporary Louisiana cuisine. Catch some live music during Sunday brunch. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Neighborhood bar
Welcome to Down Under, mate. This dimly lit dive bar is Australian-themed, dog-friendly, has outdoor seating offers dishes such as Shepherd’s pie, pizza or jambalaya. Open daily. Happy hour daily, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Vintage Rock Club
1007 Poydras St., (504) 308-1305; www.vintagerockclub.com
Bar
This club opened in late 2018 and features sleek white couches, TVs and a large video wall for screening music videos, concert footage and movie clips from decades past. It hosts regular events like ‘80s night, Ladies’ Night (try the Champagne cocktails) and dance parties. Open Thu.-Sat. No food.
Gambit's Bar Guide 2019: Dance clubs, rooftop bars and more in the CBD, WAREHOUSE DISTRICT & CENTRAL CITY
