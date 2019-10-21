After visiting more than a dozen southern states and meeting with hundreds of people, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will officially launch an initiative aimed at improving racial justice and tackling systemic racism in the South.

The launch of Landrieu’s initiative, called the E Pluribus Unum Fund, will be held at the New Orleans Jazz Market from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 25 and include the release of a report, “Divided By Design: Findings from the American South,” which explores attitudes on race, equity, economic opportunity and community violence in various Southern communities.

Landrieu's team behind the initiative visited Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and the Appalachian region, among other places.

Panel discussions will include Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer, Urban League of Louisiana President CEO and former New Orleans Deputy Mayor Judy Reese Morse, PolicyLink founder Angela Glover Blackwell, Sunflower County Freedom Project executive director Kate Gluckman and others.

At the launch, Landrieu is also scheduled to announce the National Advisory Council for the initiative and provide details on future online programming.