1000 Figs
3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
A falafel platter includes hummus, root slaw, mixed greens, tabbouleh, cucumber salad, tahini, zhoug, toum, panbread and pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Addis NOLA
422 S. Broad St., (504) 218-5321; www.addisnola.site
Ethiopian doro wot is chicken stew simmered with caramelized onions, garlic, ginger, butter and hot sauce and served with a boiled egg. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Angelo Brocato
214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1465; www.angelobrocatoicecream.com
Cannoli are made with house-baked pastry shells filled with half-chocolate and half-vanilla ricotta, dipped in pistachio nuts and topped with powdered sugar and cinammon. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A fried oysters Rockefeller po-boy is topped with creamy Rockefeller sauce on grilled garlic Leidenheimer bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
An ALT features avocado, lettuce and tomatoes on an English muffin. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and early dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
A Buffalo chicken wrap includes cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch or blue cheese dressing in a tortilla. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
Prince Edward Island mussels are prepared in coconut curry with Thai basil and served with fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Beachcorner Bar &Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
A hickory-smoked cheddar burger features a 10-ounce patty and house-made hickory sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Betsy’s Pancake House
2542 Canal St., (504) 822-0213; www.facebook.com/ladybugbetsys
The breakfast special includes two eggs, bacon, toast and grits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Sun.-Fri. $
Bevi Seafood Co.
236 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7503; www.beviseafoodco.com
A Peacemaker po-boy features fried Louisiana shrimp, roast beef debris and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Lunch daily, early dinner Tue.-Sat. $
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
A BBB omelet includes chicken, bacon, spinach, caramelized onions and cheese and is served with grits, potatoes or Zapp’s chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Bittersweet Confections
639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 407-3332; www.bittersweetconfections.com
Breakfast sandwiches include eggs, cheese and bacon or sausage on a croissant, bagel or biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Blue Dot Donuts
4301 Canal St., (504) 218-4866; www.bluedotdonuts.com
The selection of baked goods includes plain, chocolate-glazed, jelly-filled and creatively flavored doughnuts, as well as doughnut holes, eclairs, apple fritters and bacon-maple long johns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583; www.blueoakbbq.com
A smoked brisket Doobin Loobin sandwich is topped with coleslaw, onions, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Boswell’s Jamaican Grill
3521 Tulane Ave., (504) 482-6600
Jerk chicken comes with plantains and two sides such as rice and peas, callaloo, french fries or steamed vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen & Bar
231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite C, (504) 609-3871; www.brownbutterrestaurant.com
A fried oyster sandwich features blue cheese, lettuce, Carolina-style hot sauce and horseradish aioli on a brioche bun. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Bulldog
5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Hop wings are fried chicken wings tossed with Buffalo, sweet barbecue or hot sauce and served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Buttermilk Drop Bakery
1781 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 252-4538; www.buttermilkdrop.com
Egg and cheese fill a breakfast sandwich served on a croissant. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635; www.cafedegas.com
Roasted quail is served over baby greens with citrus-honey vinaigrette, fruit, spiced pecans, goat cheese-stuffed raspberries, a quail egg and red onion. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
A Baja grain bowl includes Southwest-seasoned chicken breast, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, radishes, spinach and tomato salsa over cilantro rice. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
A Bayou St. John stack includes a crab cake, potato latke, fried egg, spinach amandine, poblano cream and fried plantains. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Canseco’s Market
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 322-2594; www.cansecos.com
The deli counter serves a Cuban sandwich filled with roasted pork, ham, cheese and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Clesi’s Restaurant &Catering
4323 Bienville St., (504) 909-0108; www.clesicatering.com
A fried seafood platter includes catfish, oysters, head-on shrimp, remoulade and cocktail sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Crescent City Steakhouse
1001 N. Broad St., (504) 821-3271; www.crescentcitysteaks.com
The selection of steaks includes rib-eyes, filet mignons, T-bones, strips and porterhouses. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Cupcake Fairies
2511 Bayou Road, (504) 333-9356; www.cupcakefairies.com
Cupcake flavors include king cake, bourbon, red velvet, almond, chocolate, lemon, pineapple and vanilla. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Dooky Chase’s Restaurant
2301 Orleans Ave., (504) 821-0600; www.dookychaserestaurant.com
Sauteed shrimp Clemenceau includes mushrooms, peas and brabant potatoes in garlicky sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri. $$
Doson Noodle House
135 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-7283; www.dosonnoodlehousela.com
Bun thit is grilled pork served over rice or vermicelli with nuac cham. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Felipe’s Taqueria
411 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite 1, (504) 408-2626; www.felipestaqueria.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Fharmacy
2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090; www.fharmacyrestaurant.com
A Chicago-style Italian roast beef sandwich is topped with provolone cheese and giardiniera and served with fries and a pickle spear. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Five Happiness
3605 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-3935
Chinese eggplant is stuffed with ground pork and shrimp and served with brown sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Frey Smoked Meat Co.
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com
A hot fried chicken sandwich is topped with pepper Jack cheese, pickled onion, lettuce and honey mustard and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
FullBlast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
A Fullblast Benedict includes poached eggs, jalapeno-cheddar grit cakes, seared tomato, bacon and hollandaise with fried chicken strips on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Brunch and lunch Thu.-Mon. $$
G’s Pizza
4840 Bienville St., (504) 483-6464; www.gspizzas.com
A Narcissist pizza includes artichoke, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, cilantro and chili pepper. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2344; www.gabriellerestaurant.com
Traiteur fish is a seared Gulf fish fillet served with a jumbo lump crab cake, preserved lemon and chili aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Gracious Bakery &Cafe
1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad includes golden raisins and almonds over greens with pickled red onions and sliced apple. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ikura Sushi + Hibachi
310 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 485-5658; www.ikuranola.net
An assorted sushi dinner includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, shrimp, a snow crab roll and more. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
4724 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Jerk chicken nachos include black beans, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro, chipotle sour cream and pineapple salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Katie’s Restaurant &Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
Panko-crusted crab cakes are served with remoulade over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Lamara Coffee & Kitchen
1300 N. Broad St., (504) 920-9991; www.lamaracoffeeandkitchen.com
A spring roll bowl features sprouted tofu, carrots, cucumber, purple cabbage, romaine lettuce, noodles, brown rice, scallions, cilantro, mint and peanut-ginger dressing. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
A Brooklyn bagel sandwich includes a choice of hand-rolled bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, Roma tomatoes, capers and shaved red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe
1500 Esplanade Ave., (504) 569-8997; www.lildizzyscafe.net
Trout Baquet is topped with crabmeat and lemon butter and served with salad and two sides. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
A fried oyster po-boy is topped with garlic butter. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
Eggplant St. John features fried eggplant medallions over pasta with shrimp and artichoke cream sauce. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Lola’s
3312 Esplanade Ave., (504) 488-6946; www.lolasneworleans.com
Seafood paella includes shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, vegetables, garlic and herbs in saffron rice. No reservations. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
Gulf fish amandine is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Marjie’s Grill
320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
A seasonal vegetable som tam salad includes farmers market vegetables, dried shrimp, herbs and chili-garlic vinaigrette. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., (504) 483-8609; www.midcitypizza.com
A Fire Bird pizza includes pepperoni, hot sausage, chicken, asparagus and roasted red peppers. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Steamed mussels are served with garlic, fennel, onion, bacon and white wine broth. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Mikimoto Japanese Restaurant
3301 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-1881; www.mikimotosushi.com
Who Dat poppers are deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with snow crab, spicy salmon and cream cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Mona’s Cafe
3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; www.monascafeanddeli.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845; www.mophonola.com
A glazed pork belly bowl includes smoked pork shoulder, spiced peanuts, cured peaches and cracklings over rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Namese
4077 Tulane Ave., (504) 483-8899; www.namese.net
Lemon grass chicken curry includes carrots, onions and basil and is served over rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
3332 Bienville St., (504) 827-5474; www.neyowscreole.com
A combination po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, lettuce, tomato and pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Nonna Mia Cafe &Pizzeria
3125 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-1717; www.nonnamianola.com
A Divine portobello appetizer features roasted red pepper dip with chicken, spinach and crostini. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Mon., dinner daily. $$
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
A bacon breakfast taco includes refried beans, potatoes and egg in a flour tortilla with green hot sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Parkway Bakery &Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
A caprese po-boy features tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Pho Tau Bay
1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846; www.photaubayrestaurant.com
Goi cuon ga nuong is a rice paper spring roll filled with char-grilled chicken, vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce and herbs and served with hoisin peanut sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
A Turkey and the Wolf’s bologna sandwich is topped with cheese, barbecue sauce, lettuce and fried onions on an onion bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Thu.-Tue., early dinner Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Pirogues
2565 Bayou Road, (504) 883-1858; www.piroguesnola.com
A portobello panino features marinated portobello mushrooms, melted brie, caramelized onions and arugula on rosemary ciabatta. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Pizza Domenica
3200 Banks St., (504) 459-2072; www.pizzadomenica.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Redfish is served with brown butter glaze, lemon gelee, almond water and green beans with almond butter. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Rosedale Restaurant
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595; www.rosedalerestaurant.com
A duck pastrami sandwich is topped with pickled onions and Russian dressing on rye bread and served with chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Santa Fe
3201 Esplanade Ave., (504) 948-0077; www.santafenola.com
Chicken Maximilian is a chicken breast roulade filled with Anaheim peppers, chorizo and cheese and served with vegetables, rice and beans. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
Buffalo shrimp are served with hushpuppies, coleslaw and fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Toups’ Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999; www.toupsmeatery.com
The Meatery Board features a changing spread of house-made charcuterie and accoutrements such as sausages, chicken liver mousse, rillons, daube glace, hog’s head cheese, cracklings, boudin balls and more. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
A Buffalo vegan"chicken" Philly comes with house-made vegan "chicken" seitan, vegan cheddar sauce, Buffalo toum, vegan blue cheese and sauteed peppers and onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Venezia Restaurant
134 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 488-7991; www.venezianeworleans.net
Paneed veal Pontchartrain is served with crabmeat, artichokes and mushrooms over pasta. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri. and Sun., dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com
Seared scallops are served with lemon-truffle risotto with rosemary and chive oil. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Wakin’ Bakin’
4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
Gravy Train features two honey butter biscuits topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs and bacon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Whole Foods Market
300 N. Broad St., (504) 434-3364; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Willie Mae’s Scotch House
2401 St. Ann St., (504) 822-9503; www.williemaesnola.com
Willie Mae’s is known for its fried chicken. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Wit’s Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com
Creole Italian pizza is a red sauce pie topped with spiced shrimp, Roma tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and pesto. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 267-3233; www.zasunola.com
Grilled baby octopus is served with charred eggplant, pickled peppers, pepitas and lime crema. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$