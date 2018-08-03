Ken Carter, the first elected black assessor in New Orleans, died Aug. 3. He was 74. His family was with him at the time of his passing, a representative for the family confirmed to Gambit.
Carter, the father of state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, was elected to the 1st Municipal District assessor's job in the 1985 and served until 1994, when he mounted an unsuccessful campaign for mayor.
Carter received a B.A. in political science from the University of New Orleans in 1976, and a juris doctor from Loyola University in 1978. He was a leader in the political organization BOLD, and a longtime friend and ally of former City Councilman Jim Singleton. Carter's other roles included a stint as head of New Orleans' Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and a long term as president of the Freret Street Development Corporation.
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I join Sen. Peterson and her family in mourning the loss of her father, Ken Carter. Ken was one of the kindest and most decent people I've met. He led by example and served the people of New Orleans in many ways, including becoming the city’s first African-American tax assessor, a staunch advocate for his community and a prominent businessman. It’s clear the impact he has had as a loving and committed father and grandfather. Sen. Peterson’s tenacity and passion for public service are a direct reflection of his influence. Donna and I ask citizens around the state to join us in sending our prayers and deepest condolences to Sen. Peterson, her mother, Gigi, family and friends and the New Orleans community.”
Funeral services have not been announced.