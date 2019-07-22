She performed at the Penthouse Club in the French Quarter last year, then last month held a "swamp trash block party" in the Faubourg Marigny to benefit local reproductive rights groups. Now Stormy Daniels is coming back to New Orleans — this time to raise money for the city's LGBT Community Center.

The party — titled "A MidSummer Night's Cream" — will be held Aug. 1 at GrandPre's Bar (834 N. Rampart St.) and is described as "an enchanted evening of sparkly drink specials, GoGo dancing swamp nymphs [and] decadent performances."

There will also be an costume contest titled "Fairies for Fairies," in which "the Most Fabulous Fairies will flutter away with $1500 total in cash and some magical prizes."

Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford in Baton Rouge, was first associated with politics in 2009 when she threatened to run for the U.S. Senate to unseat David Vitter (she didn't, perhaps because as Clancy DuBos wrote at the time, "everything Daniels has said and done thus far in response to the 'Draft Stormy' movement appears aimed at selling DVDs, not winning political office").

More recently, of course, she has alleged a liaison with President Donald Trump, and Trump and/or his associates arranged for Daniels to receive $130,000 not to go public with the story. That didn't happen, of course, and she's become a folk hero in some quarters, reviled in others, and has reaped a whirlwind of publicity.

"We will be having a silent auction, a raffle and Gentilly Snow will be on site with delicious treats with a portion of sales being donated to the LGBT Community Center!," read the invitation. "So put on your dancing shoes and your fairy wings and help spread some magic and love while donating to a good cause!"

Advance tickets range from $20-$100, with the most expensive offering a seat at a VIP table with Daniels and co-host Aaron Yeager.