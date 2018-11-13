While a resident of New Orleans, Ken Foster founded the Sula Foundation, a nonprofit that helped pit bull terriers and owners of pit bulls, and wrote a book, The Dogs Who Found Me: What I've Learned From Pets Who Were Left Behind.

In 2015, he moved to New York (with seven dogs) to work in animal rescue, and has written a new book, City of Dogs — about the canines who live, work and thrive in the five boroughs of New York. Foster is the subject of a New York Times profile today:

People live a variety of amazing, different kinds of lifestyles in the city, and dogs do as well. I think we think of dogs strictly as pets, but we went to J.F.K. Airport, where there are dogs that work and love their jobs. They are mostly looking for agricultural contraband, but they also go through the mail that comes through, like every piece of mail. They go through people’s luggage on the conveyor belts. It’s like a game that they’re playing all day long. We should all enjoy our jobs that much.

Read the whole thing — as well as Gambit's cover story "The Pits and the Pendulum," about the pit bulls of New Orleans.