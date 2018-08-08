When it comes to Hollywood and sequels, never say never — but the SyFy Channel claims that Sharknado 6: The Last Sharknado: It's About Time is the final entry in the self-consciously cheesy series.

It's also the first Sharknado to air since the Lakeview restaurant Pizza Nola — which held an annual viewing party — closed its doors. But owner Will Samuels, who loves a good sharknado, announced today that the "ain't dere no more" pizzeria will hold a viewing party for Sharknado 6 at Howlin' Wolf when the movie airs Sunday, Aug. 19.

"It is still our civic duty to host one last party to celebrate the final Sharknado movie,” Samuels said in a press release. “We’re no longer in Lakeview providing tasty pizza, house-made gelato, hearty weekend breakfasts and family-friendly service, but we still can gather together to celebrate all things Sharknado.”

Samuels' previous Sharknado parties featured panels with local media types discussing how to survive a sharknado; shark-related arts and crafts; and even locals who had connections to the Sharknado series.

This year's event is set to include a "Sharknado-cake bakeoff challenge with celebrity judges, prizes, and a major announcement about the next phase of the Pizza Nola Gastronomic Universe!," according to its Facebook page.

According to the network, "In Sharknado 6: It's About Time, the sixth and final installment of the series, Fin will travel back in time in a Sharknado-turned-time-machine to resurrect his family by stopping the first sharknado that started it all. In his quest, Fin will fight dinosaurs, knights, cowboys, and, of course, sharks. This time, it's not a question of how to stop the sharknados — it's when!"

The party and screening will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are free with RSVP.