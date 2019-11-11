Set of classic cocktails: Dirty Martini, Sherry Cobbler, Brandy Crusta, Margarita, Cobras Fang, Tom Collins and Captain James Cook
New Orleans is a bar mecca. Cocktails with ingredients you probably can’t pronounce, sudsy brew pubs, pulsating music clubs, cozy neighborhood hangouts, sports bars spread wall to wall with New Orleans Saints fans, dance floors filled with stumbling tourists alongside local music lovers. No matter which atmosphere you choose, there’s a good time to be had. Gambit’s Big Bar Guide helps you cut through the clutter of the city’s hundreds of booze-guzzling establishments, arranged by neighborhood. Cheers to you, fellow New Orleanians.

Arranged by neighborhoods:

Citywide

Algiers

Bywater

CBD/Warehouse District/Central City

Faubourg Marigny

French Quarter

Mid-City/Treme/Lakeview

New Orleans East/Chalmette

Uptown/Garden District

Jefferson Parish

  

