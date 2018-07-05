The Summer of Sustainability dinner series returns to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.
Now in its third year, the series celebrates the diverse species found in the Gulf of Mexico while raising awareness about seafood sustainability and coastal conservation efforts in the region. The event includes a multicourse meal prepared by a group of local chefs at the Audubon Aquarium. Diners are seated in the viewing area of the massive Gulf of Mexico exhibit, where a number of shark species and other fish can be seen.
The program is spearheaded by Audubon Nature Institute’s sustainable seafood program Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries (G.U.L.F.). Its chef council and restaurant partners include Tenney Flynn, co-owner of French Quarter seafood restaurant GW Fins, Carmo’s Dana Honn and chef Alex Harrell.
The series includes three events and kicks off July 18 with a six-course dinner from chefs Honn, Flynn, Alan Ehrich of the Audubon Tea Room, Susan Spicer, Kristen Essig and Sucre’s Ashley McMillan. Wine pairings are included.
The series continues at the Aquarium Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 with chefs including Carrollton Market’s Jason Goodenough, Peche’s Ryan Prewitt, David Whitmore of Jack Rose, Nathan Richard and Emily Sedlacek of Cavan and Brandon Blackwell and Jennifer Sherrod of Elysian Seafood, among others.
Dinners begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person or $125 if two or more tickets are purchased together (each dinner is limited to 64 guests). All proceeds from the dinner go to Audubon’s sustainable seafood efforts across the Gulf Coast.
