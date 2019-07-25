Big Freedia fans still are in the dark about whether the bounce queen’s recently unveiled Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Bouncing Beignets, ever will be available on the shelves of their local grocery stores.

The latest word from the ice cream maker isn't hopeful.

In an online announcement on Ben & Jerry’s website about the launch party, the company said, "At the event Saturday at Republic, we scooped up sundaes made with Bouncing Beignets, a vanilla ice cream with a bourbon caramel swirl, served with a fresh beignet. But we have to apologize to all you ice cream and beignet fans: Bouncing Beignets was available exclusively at the partnership launch party.”

The release also said that the ice cream served at the event at Republic NOLA was “a one-time-only batch.”

Ben & Jerry’s representatives still won’t confirm if plans are in the works for the ice cream to be available in stores — but they have not said they've ruled out the possibility either.

Attendees at a July 6 launch party at Republic NOLA during Essence Fest weekend sampled the flavor and got an exclusive listen of Big Freedia’s upcoming track “Chasing Rainbows” with Kesha.

At the event, when asked if the flavor would hit store shelves, Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson Lindsay Bumps replied, “We hope so.”

In response to an email from Gambit this week, Bumps said, “I will echo my previous comment in saying that we are hopeful about the possibility of Big Freedia’s flavor being available in stores someday."

For fans, someday can’t come soon enough.