The travel website The Points Guy today issued its ranking of America's 50 busiest airports — and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (the current one, not the one under construction) was ranked 44th best in the nation, one notch above the dreaded aviation hellmouth that is New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Surprisingly, the site doesn't go into great detail as to how its editors arrived at their particular rankings, just saying that airport amenities, on-time departures, the number of lounges and how quickly arriving passengers can get into downtown were among the factors.

"With its healthy dose of amenities, superior record of on-time flights and incredibly convenient location (seven minutes to get to downtown? Seriously?!), San Diego International Airport (SAN) is our new no. 1 airport," the site reported. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Portland International Airport (PDX) rounded out the top three.

Three of the bottom five were Florida airports: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), which was named the worst major airport in the country.

(New Orleans airport-goers may disagree with Midway's ranking, considering that Chicago's Orange Line train goes from the terminal into the downtown Loop in about 20 minutes for a $2.50 fare — a convenience Crescent City travelers would envy.)

It's still a question whether "The New MSY" will be open next year in time for The Points Guy to revise its rankings. The troubled 35-gate terminal, originally scheduled to open in May 2018, has been delayed four times and currently has no set opening date beyond "fall 2019."

The New Orleans aviation board is set to hold its next regular monthly meeting Aug. 15, and may present more answers then.