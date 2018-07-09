This week in your least and only favorite New Orleans Twitter roundup: the return of Essence Fest, Boogie's farewell and an update thread from that anti-abortion film.
This is a Tim and Eric sketch https://t.co/2fMjQ8rMGi— skooks (@skooks) July 2, 2018
My daughter pronounces a certain frozen cocktail "Zaiquiri," inadvertently inventing the ultimate NOLA boy name.— Brett Martin (@brettmartin) July 2, 2018
To the CITY and FANS of Nola, Thank you! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qZhVBHAth4— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) July 3, 2018
Sources close to Anthony Davis have confirmed to me that he was neither aware nor consulted on the progress or deteriation of contract talks between the Pelicans and Rajon Rondo and that he wasn’t pleased. How this impacts his relationship with management remains to be seen.— David M. Grubb (@DMGrubb) July 4, 2018
OH MY GODAttorney: “Can you explain what you meant when you tweeted ‘never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around & desert you...’”Witness: “You just rick rolled yourself.” This is actual court proceedings in 2018— Savannah Grace (@Tornado_ofRoses) July 2, 2018
I fed 1000 hours of #lalege committee video to an AI computer and had it generate an original transcript, here is what it came up with #lagov pic.twitter.com/GlFEpiV9qq— John Jel Jedwards (@JohnJelJedwards) July 2, 2018
A streetcar full of tourists got some great photos of me taking off my shoes, rolling up my pants, and crossing the great ocean in front of my office on Canal St and I feel like there's a really important metaphor for New Orleans as a sinking tourist hellscape in there somewhere.— Kelsey Foster (@kelsfoster) July 5, 2018
My name is Ben Collinsworth. I was hired to be the 2nd 2nd Assistant Director on a project I knew as “1973” but also had the title of “Roe v Wade The Movie”. Prior to my first day, I knew very little about the project. (1/9) https://t.co/h5n1cdiQNJ— Ben Collinsworth (@TheBigBen76) July 6, 2018
This week marks a most unsurprising city-wide cleaning of restaurant kitchens.— erster (@erster) July 4, 2018
Welcome, all #essencefest visitors to my city!!! May you have a wonderful time, may you pack comfy shoes and an umbrella, and may you never encounter bad tasting gumbo.— DJ Soul Sister (@djsoulsister) July 3, 2018
It makes me really happy to think there are hundreds of Girls Trips just getting started in New Orleans right now.— Maurice Carlos Ruffin (@MauriceRuffin) July 4, 2018
Just landed in New Orleans for #EssenceFest and the flight attendant said, "Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to Wakanda." 😂 pic.twitter.com/o9ND3vGQRs— Britni Danielle is at Essence Fest (@BritniDWrites) July 5, 2018
‘A group of white men dressed in all white is called a ‘klan’. A group of 4 or more is black men is called a ‘Tresvant’. Here we see the rare Tresvant in action #EssenceFest is upon us pic.twitter.com/oKJbtZfEgM— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 6, 2018
Next year for #EssenceFest I am totally taking Lyft. Trying to drive down to Morial Convention Center through all the red lines of awful traffic and then find parking for less than $30 was soul-killing.— Melanie Morel-Ensminger (@RevMelanieNOLA) July 8, 2018
I did the electric slide with a ton of black women in the middle of Bourbon street and I feel like Mario when he eats the mushrooms— taylor (@bloomwithtaylor) July 8, 2018
It looks like Karena Evans is directing directing her next video in New Orleans. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/9jylkREbOW— Cousin Carl (@carlchery) July 9, 2018
“We’re a black family from Gary Indiana and we broke records around the world. That’s true. My father was a great man,” @JanetJackson on losing #JoeJackson #EssenceFest— Joi-Marie (@dcfab) July 9, 2018
I was playing Pokémon Go on bourbon street and a man came up to me and asked if I wanted any coke or weed. I said no and then he asked me what I was trying to catch and I said Pokémon and he was like “Pokémon? Man, let me try and think who I know got that”— yane yon yon (@Lane_the_Train) July 8, 2018