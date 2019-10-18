The New Orleans City Council advanced its efforts to clear warrants, fines and fees for tens of thousands of people, unanimously passing two measures aimed at doing so Thursday afternoon at the end of a long council meeting.

The resolution, authored by City Council Vice President Jason Williams, urges the City Attorney’s Office to forgive debt accrued from fines and fees and wipe out existing warrants for municipal and traffic court associated with “low-level, nonviolent and so-called quality-of-life offenses.”

A related ordinance amends city code to require Municipal Court judges to determine if a person can afford to pay a fine or fee when setting financial penalties. It also repeals the section of existing law that allows people to be jailed for not paying fines and fees — a policy that disproportionately affects the city’s black and poor residents.

Supporters of the resolution and ordinance include Orleans Public Defenders and criminal justice reform groups like Stand with Dignity, a grassroots organization that has led the push for a change to the city’s fines and fees system. The groups say poor and homeless residents are most affected by these charges, which include begging, obstructing public passageways and missing court dates and keep many entangled in the court system for years.

The city has accumulated 56,000 arrest warrants since 2002 — one arrest warrant for every seven adults living in the city, according to The Washington Post.

The council heard from people affected by outstanding warrants, which they said often led to the suspension of drivers’ licenses and then subsequent difficulties passing background checks for potential jobs.

Municipal Court Judge Paul Sens met with Stand with Dignity earlier this week and has been working with the council in relation to the new measures. He said the municipal warrants make up less than 3% of the nearly 2 million cases that have gone through the courts since 2002, and that some of those people may no longer live in the city or may have since died.

Sens also pointed to policies he’s implemented in court and said judges currently offer community service for offenders as an alternative to fines and fees.

Alfred Marshall, an organizer at Stand with Dignity, said the resolution signals that the council is listening to the city’s poor residents. “On behalf of the struggling poor out there, they want to thank you guys for hearing their voice,” he said. “They’ve been silenced for so long.”

The council’s decision comes two weeks after Los Angeles officials similarly announced they were wiping almost 2 million minor citations and warrants. Advocates hope that other cities will follow suit.

“This is really big,” said Latoya Lewis, organizer at Stand with Dignity. “We are taking a step toward becoming a national model. We’re like a week behind Los Angeles, which is pretty good for New Orleans.”