Forty-four former U.S. Senators — including former Louisiana Sens. Mary Landrieu and Bennett Johnston — have signed an opinion piece published today in The Washington Post that warns the country is "entering a dangerous period, and we feel an obligation to speak up about serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security."

Though the letter never mentioned President Donald Trump by name nor suggested what should be done about the former senators' concern, it referenced former FBI director Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump and various members of his election committee and administration:

"We are on the eve of the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation and the House’s commencement of investigations of the president and his administration. ... We are at an inflection point in which the foundational principles of our democracy and our national security interests are at stake, and the rule of law and the ability of our institutions to function freely and independently must be upheld."

The bipartisan letter was signed by 32 Democrats, 10 Republicans and two independents.

Johnston served as U.S. Senator from 1972 to 1997, when he was succeeded by Landrieu, who served from 1997 to 2015. Both were conservative Democrats.