Fresh off her big set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, bounce emissary and style queen Big Freedia made her way to New York City, where the Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was drawing out the well-dressed and other society types.

In this short video the Queen Diva posted to Facebook, Freedia — in a striking black-and-white suit — dances and twerks her way up the red carpet with fellow diva, Ciara: