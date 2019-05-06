no.jazzfest1stsaturday.042918.119

Big Freedia performs at the Congo Square Stage during the first weekend of Jazz Fest in New Orleans, La. Saturday, April 28, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by EMILY KASK

Fresh off her big set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, bounce emissary and style queen Big Freedia made her way to New York City, where the Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was drawing out the well-dressed and other society types.

In this short video the Queen Diva posted to Facebook, Freedia — in a striking black-and-white suit — dances and twerks her way up the red carpet with fellow diva, Ciara:

