Ale on Oak
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
Beer pub
This beer hall on Oak Street serves a variety of brews on draft and specialty cocktails including Old Fashioneds and a cucumber Collins. Guests also can dine on gumbo fries, wings, burgers and other comfort foods. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., all day Thu., 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.
Bruno’s Taven
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
Neighborhood bar
This bar has been serving New Orleans patrons since 1934, right after Prohibition was repealed, though it’s no longer in its original location. Bruno’s also is a popular college hangout for Tulane University students. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mon.-Fri.
Carrollton Station
8140 Willow St., (504) 865-9190; www.carrolltonstationbar.com
Neighborhood bar
This Riverbend staple hosts a variety of events, including stand-up comedy and live music. Drink specials vary throughout the week, and during football season, the staff serves chili dogs, nachos and fries. Beer, wine and froses are popular choices, as well as White Claw hard seltzer. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Felipe’s Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St., (504) 309-2776; www.felipestaqueria.com
Restaurant bar
See French Quarter listing for bar description.
The Maple Leaf Bar
8316 Oak St., (504) 866-9359; www.mapleleafbar.com
Music club
The beloved dive bar presents live music nightly, with two shows most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. There’s a back patio for lounging and free food during New Orleans Saints games (and Sunday crawfish boils in the off-season). Popular drinks are a beer and a shot. Open daily. No food.
Oak Wine Bar
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Wine bar
Arranged by palate rather than region, the bar’s menu features dozens of wines by the glass and almost 100 bottles. Specialty cocktails and beer are available, along with a small plates menu designed by chef Aaron Burgau. There’s live music Friday and Saturday. Open Tue.-Sat. Happy hour 5 p.m.-close Tue., 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat.
Rock ‘N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Neighborhood bar
Bowl a frame, drink a beer. It’s a tantalizing combination at this neighborhood hangout. Visitors also can watch New Orleans Saints games on TV, and there’s live music Wednesday through Sunday nights. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
Restaurant bar
The restaurant pulls fresh produce, herbs and eggs from its farm next to the restaurant and incorporates them into seasonal dishes and cocktails. Opened in 1933, the restaurant offers Louisiana seafood, duck, chicken fried steak, pork chops and more. Order an entree and get $5 off at Rock ‘N’ Bowl next door. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.
