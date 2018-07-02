Comedy collective Black Girls Giggles hosts its annual comedy festival at venues around town starting July 4 and running through the weekend. There are standup, sketch and improv shows, plus dance parties and more.

Read this week's Gambit cover story for details, and see below for a look at more shows around town this week.

Monday

Standup comedy showcase NOLA Comedy Underground returns to Favela Chic at 8 p.m. with host Ed Black. Free admission.

Chris Lane hosts Comic Strip with standup comedians and burlesque at 9:30 p.m. at Siberia.

Tuesday

Cyrus Cooper and Vincent Zambon host standup comics at Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

Cassidy Henehan hosts the standup comedy showcase Comedy Catastrophe at Lost Love Lounge at 10 p.m. Free admission.

Wednesday

Leon Blanda hosts the standup showcase Comedy Gold at Big Mama's Lounge at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Standup comics kick off Black Girl Giggles comedy festival with the Fourth of July Throwdown is at Lucky's Bar at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Sherri Shepherd hosts Lipstick 'n' Laughter at 7 p.m. at the Joy Theater with Kym Whitley, David A. Arnold, Ms. Pretty Ricki, Maija DiGiorgio and Geneva Joy. Tickets $25-$70.

Standup showcase Night Church is at Sidney's Saloon at 8:30 p.m. Free admission (and free ice cream).

Black Girl Giggles comics host a standup #Takeover at Comedy Gumbeaux 8:30 p.m. at the Howlin’ Wolf Den.

Comedian Jeff D’s Comedy Cabaret features comedy and drag performances at Oz on Bourbon at 10 p.m. Free admission.

Friday

Improv groups Killjoy Associates and Smarthouse perform and there's standup from Jessie Rubini and Abigail Isaacoff at the Resistance Revue from Just This Once and Cast Iron Comedy Collective at 7 p.m. at NOLA Spaces. Tickets $10; proceeds benefit RAICES and the Congress of Day Laborers.

Black Girl Giggles Unleashed features Nikki Carr at 8 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul.

Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host the Comedy Fuck Yeah standup showcase at Dragon's Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

The Read LIVE! with Kid Fury and Crissle is at 10 p.m. at the Joy Theater. Tickets $30-$75.

The Comedy Shakedown features Queen Aishah and standup comics, followed by a dance party, at 10:30 p.m. at House of Blues.

Saturday

Sketch and Improv on these Heauxs features Damn Gina at 6 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

Long-running improv group Brown performs at 8 p.m. at Brieux Carre.

Andrew Healan hosts drunk story storytelling show Close Me Out at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

Standup showcase Local Uproar at AllWays Lounge at 8 p.m. with hosts Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman. Free admission (and free ice cream).

Standup comedy showcase All Jokes Aside is at Brieux Carre at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

A Black Girl Giggles edition of Comic Strip is at 9 p.m. at Siberia.

Sunday

Black Girl Giggles closes its festival with standup comics at Daiquiri D at 6 p.m. at AllWays Lounge.

Improv comedians Casey Haeg and Jon Butts present Haeg & Butts: a night of improv comedy, with improv groups as well as a "bring your own team" jam at 8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab. Free admission.

Open mics

Monday: Kate Mason and Laura Sanders host the Bear With Me open mic at Twelve Mile Limit at 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8:30 p.m. (This week's fishbowl topic is "Are you afraid of the dark?") Comic Strip is at Siberia at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Comedy collective Young Funny hosts The Spontaneous Show at Bar Redux at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Think You're Funny? is at Carrollton Station. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. CBD Social's Comedy Open Mic is at CBD Social at 7 p.m. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. Run the Light is at 10:45 p.m. at Buddha Belly. Sign-up is at 10:15 p.m.

Thursday: Comedy Gumbeaux is at the Howlin' Wolf at 8:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. Crescent Fresh is at the Dragon's Den at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Why So Serious? is at

Igor's at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.

Friday: Comedian JFunny hosts I Think I Can Do This Shit at 8 p.m. at Poor Boys. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Laugh Till It Hurts is at 7 p.m. at The Well. Sign-up is at 6 p.m.

Sunday: NOLA Comedy Hour is at Hi-Ho Lounge at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Stand-up or Shut Up is at Buddha Belly at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.