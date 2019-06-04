Following last night's neighborhood second line for the late Leah Chase, another second line is taking shape for this evening. This one will feature James Andrews and the New Breeze Brass Band, as well as the Treme Baby Dolls.

Like the one yesterday, this one will assemble in front of Dooky Chase restaurant at Orleans Avenue and N. Miro Street. It begins at 6 p.m.

The Chase family has some changes in store for their landmark Dooky Chase's Restaurant, including expanded hours, a larger menu and the restoration of a long-shuttered space on the second floor.

The restaurant opened this morning for the first time since Chase's death June 1. Family members told the press that they would be reopening a long-shuttered space on the second floor, where civil rights advocates once met and planned over plates of Leah Chase's food. The room will have displays honoring “the people who played an essential role in the civil rights movement,” said Chase's son, Edgar “Dooky” Chase III.

Memorial arrangements for Leah Chase were announced last night, and include a public visitation set for Saturday on the grounds of Xavier University.

