Blue cheese and bacon oysters at MeMe's Bar & Grille.

Arabi

Canseco’s Market

 

6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com

 

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

 

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com

Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

The Palms Too

8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com

Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Chalmette 

Beignets & More

8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com

A char-grilled pork and beef banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Breaux Mart

315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; www.breauxmart.com

Fried catfish is served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies or okra. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Brewster’s

8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com

A grilled 8-ounce chicken breast is served on a bed of romaine lettuce with Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Cafe Aquarius

2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius

A vegan Buffalo chicken wrap features cauliflower "chicken," cashew blue cheese, shredded cabbage, vegan ranch dressing and Buffalo sauce on a sun-dried tomato wrap. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $

MeMe’s Bar & Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com

Fried eggplant is topped with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery

925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

See Northshore — Mandeville section for restaurant description.

Rocky & Carlo’s

613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323

Veal parmesan is served with macaroni on the side. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Secret Thai Restaurant

9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant

Drunken noodles are flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions and flat leaf basil with a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Meraux

Crave

3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb

Fried oyster tacos are topped with lettuce, cheese and house-made taco sauce and served in flour tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

