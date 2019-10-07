Arabi
Canseco’s Market
6723 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 266-2059; www.cansecos.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Palms Too
8001 W. St. Bernard Highway, Suite B, Arabi, (504) 277-6996; www.thepalmstoo.com
Soft-shell crab Camille is a grilled or fried crab topped with lemon-caper-butter sauce and served with salad and a side. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Chalmette
Beignets & More
8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 459-9233; www.beignetsandmore.com
A char-grilled pork and beef banh mi includes pickled carrots, radish, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong French bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Breaux Mart
315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 262-0750; www.breauxmart.com
Fried catfish is served with sides such as baked macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies or okra. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
A grilled 8-ounce chicken breast is served on a bed of romaine lettuce with Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius
A vegan Buffalo chicken wrap features cauliflower "chicken," cashew blue cheese, shredded cabbage, vegan ranch dressing and Buffalo sauce on a sun-dried tomato wrap. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Fried eggplant is topped with crawfish Lafitte sauce. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery
925 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 684-0090; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
See Northshore — Mandeville section for restaurant description.
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323
Veal parmesan is served with macaroni on the side. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Secret Thai Restaurant
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Suite C, Chalmette, (504) 345-2487; www.facebook.com/secretthairestaurant
Drunken noodles are flat rice noodles stir-fried with onions and flat leaf basil with a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Meraux
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Fried oyster tacos are topped with lettuce, cheese and house-made taco sauce and served in flour tortillas. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$