An article in The Washington Post last week brought to light an eye-catching statistic about the New Orleans criminal justice system: For every seven adults living in the city, there is one outstanding arrest warrant.

More than 40% of these outstanding warrants are for low-level, non-violent offenses related to poverty — like begging and obstructing public passageways — and are often the result of missed court dates, according to the article.

The New Orleans Criminal Justice committee unanimously moved forward a resolution today aimed at changing the way the city handles these cases. The current method has resulted in more than 56,000 arrest warrants since 2002 in a city of around 393,000 people.

The resolution, authored by City Council Vice President Jason Williams, would urge municipal and traffic court judges to forgive criminal justice debt and wipe out most of the existing warrants. It now heads to the full council for approval.

“The city has a job to correct the ills of the past,” Williams said. “Court fees and bail are often talked about and thought of as making the public safer from dangerous criminals. We all know that this is not the case.”

The resolution also suggests amending the city code to specifically mandate an ability-to-pay determination when setting court fines and fees and repealing the part of the city code that allows people to be jailed for not paying those fines and fees.

Though all members present — City Council President Helena Moreno, Councilman Jay Banks, Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen — were supportive of the resolution, one concern raised was that 6% of the city’s arrest warrants are for the crimes of battery and domestic abuse.

Moreno, who worked on domestic violence-related legislation during her tenure as a state representative, said that judges would be able to use their discretion to determine which arrest warrants, like in domestic abuse cases handled at the municipal level, should be kept on the books.

The council heard stories from people, like Anthony Lee, who personally continue to be impacted by the city’s fines and fees systems as well as activists speaking on their behalf.

“I’m living proof of the system,” Lee said. “Over 30 years later, these tickets are still on my back. If they were to pull me over, they would arrest me.”

“When you really look at the amount of money that is extracted from our poorest citizens for decades, these are the people that are making gumbo and making music. ... That’s where the money is coming from,” Williams said.

Judge Paul Sens attended the meeting and said the number of arrest warrants were a small fraction of the total cases the city has handled since 2002. He said the court had already made significant changes under his leadership.

“We’re not the old municipal court,” Sens said.

Banks stressed the urgency of the council taking action soon, noting that the resolution could take months before its proposals would be implemented. Williams agreed but said the proposal needed buy in from all parts of the court system.

“We are a city that’s better than what we’ve been doing,” Williams said. “But we’ve got to seize this momentum right now.”