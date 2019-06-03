If watching someone goof on cheesy old movies is your jam, then you're probably already a fan of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (aka MST3K) — and a production of MST3K Live, featuring original host Joel Hodgson, is coming to the Mahalia Jackson Theater Dec. 7 in a production titled "Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour."
"The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years," according to press materials, "a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson."
Originally debuting in 1998 on local television in Minneapolis, "MST3K" had long runs on Comedy Central and the SyFy network before moving to Netflix in 2017.
The film to be screened is "No Retreat, No Surrender," a 1986 American and Hong Kong co-production described in press materials thusly: "A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee’s ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.