The six-year newspaper war in New Orleans came to an abrupt halt today, as John and Dathel Georges, owners of The Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate, announced to the newsroom they had purchased The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com from Advance Local, the company that had owned it for half a century.

"We literally signed the deal yesterday," John Georges told the newsroom.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Georges' interest in purchasing The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com was no secret, and chatter that a possible deal was imminent had spread in media circles since the beginning of the year.

Beginning in June, the two newspapers will become one, with mutual branding of the papers' "flags" on Page One. The purchase also included the website nola.com, which will become the landing page for the new product.

It was a stunning ending to an era of news competition in New Orleans, which began in 2012 as The Times-Picayune announced a "digital transition" that included the laying off of nearly 200 employees and a switch to a three-day-per-week delivered print product. Despite protests around the city, the Newhouse family — owners of Advance Local, which publishes the paper — refused to sell at the time.

The following year, Georges bought the Baton Rouge Advocate and its parent company, Capitol City Press, from its longtime owners, the Manship family, and announced it would be expanding into the New Orleans market. He hired former Times-Picayune managing editors Peter Kovacs and Dan Shea; Kovacs became the paper's editor and Shea its publisher.

Over the next few years, the New Orleans Advocate grew its staff, eventually settling in a handsomely remodeled newsroom and event space at 840 St. Charles Avenue. Georges also purchased Gambit in 2018 from its owners Clancy and Margo DuBos, and earlier this year hired away many employees from the Lafayette Daily Advertiser to bolster the Acadiana Advocate. Two weeks ago, The New Orleans Advocate won its first Pulitzer Prize.

In an email to Advocate and Gambit staff after the announcement, John and Dathel Georges wrote, "In June, we plan to publish a single, seven-day newspaper in New Orleans carrying the flags of both The Times-Picayune and The Advocate, and will launch a new nola.com using the resources of The Advocate. Until then, the T-P and nola.com will continue to operate as they do now.

"For the past 50 years, under the Newhouse family, The Times-Picayune was the gold standard for a successful local newspaper. We intend to build on that legacy."

Advance Local will not be selling any of its other newspaper properties in other cities, according to a Times-Picayune story about the sale.

Current Times-Picayune employees were told they would continue to be employed by Advance for 60 days. Georges told Advocate and Gambit employees that there would be some new hires from the Times-Picayune coming aboard.

"Yesterday’s competitors are tomorrow’s colleagues, and we hope you welcome any new hires in the coming weeks with open arms," the Georges told the newsroom in an email.