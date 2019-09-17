Kevin Allman, who has been editor of Gambit since 2008, is stepping down next month and moving to California to deal with family matters.
“I’m an only child,” Allman said in his announcement, “and since my dad died three years ago my mother has lived alone. It’s just that time of life.”
Allman said he intends to focus on freelance journalism and a return to writing books.
His debut novel, “Tight Shot,” was nominated for an Edgar Award by the Mystery Writers of America, and his freelance work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and many other publications.
Under Allman's leadership, the editorial team at Gambit has won many awards for journalism from the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and the New Orleans Press Club, which has honored Gambit several times with the Ashton Phelps award for distinguished commentary.
Gambit’s interim editor will be Kandace Power Graves, the paper’s managing editor, who has been with the paper since 1996.