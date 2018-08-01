Fresh off appearances on CNN ("I'm what they call a 'radical centrist'") and in David Brooks' New York Times column, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be featured next week on Oprah Winfrey's "Supersoul Conversations" podcast, with an accompanying profile in O, The Oprah Magazine.

In a preview clip, Landrieu explains to Winfrey that he had near-equal black and white support — until his controversial decision to remove four Confederate-era monuments. "I've never had an issue where people severed their relationships with me because of it," Landrieu tells her, saying he lost two-thirds of white support in the city afterward.

"That says more about them than it says about me," Landrieu insists.

The podcast can be downloaded Aug. 6, with a second installment Aug. 8.

And the September issue of O, the Oprah Magazine, with a Landrieu profile, will go on sale Aug. 7.