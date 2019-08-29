Election Day is approaching sooner than you might think — and voter registration deadlines will be here even sooner.

The Oct. 12 ballot will contain both local and statewide races, including primaries for governor, secretary of state and lieutenant governor. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Sept. 11 (in person or by mail). Those registering online through the GeauxVote portal on the secretary of state’s website have until Sept. 21 to register.

Early voting for the Oct. 12 election is Sept. 28-Oct. 5 (not including Sunday, Sept. 29) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Individuals who need absentee ballots must request them by Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and get them to the Registrar of Voters via mail by Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. (with the exception of military and overseas voters).

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote during the primary, there will be a runoff election Nov. 16 between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes. The deadline to register to vote in the general elections is Oct. 16 in person or by mail and Oct. 26 online.

Early voting begins Nov. 2 and ends Nov. 9 (with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Absentee ballots must be requested by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 and received by the Registrar of Voters by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.