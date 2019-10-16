A vigil will be held Thursday for the Hard Rock Hotel construction project workers who died or sustained injuries when part of the building collapsed last Saturday.

Organized by the Southeast Louisiana Building & Construction Trades Council, the vigil will take place at the Molly Marine statue on the south side of Canal Street, between S. Liberty and S. Saratoga streets, at 6 p.m.

When the building collapsed, there were more than 100 construction workers on the site. Two workers are confirmed to be dead, and rescue workers are still searching for two others.

The council’s committee chairman Chip Fleetwood said in a statement he hopes the event honors the victims and their families while also increasing public awareness of issues construction workers face, citing safety concerns, tax fraud, lack of worker compensation and broader worker exploitation in the industry.

“While we planned this vigil to honor those adversely [affected] by the building’s collapse, we also feel is our duty to bring attention to the bad, illegal, and unsafe practices that have become the norm in New Orleans construction,” Fleetwood said.