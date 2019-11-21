A candlelight vigil will be held Friday, Nov. 22, to honor Devin Espadron, the 22-year-old New Orleans man who was fatally shot near Audubon Park Tuesday night.
Espadron was the founder and CEO of Element Beverage Co., a growing drink brand that has become known locally for its signature pineapple lemonade. Espadron started the company with his friend and business partner, Danion Green, while the two were still attending St. Augustine High School. Both men were recognized for their work in Gambit's 2018 class of 40 Under 40.
Friday's vigil will be held at 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of Perrier Street, the location where Espadron was found shot.
New Orleans police responded to the shooting at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, and EMS pronounced Espadron dead on the scene.
"Devin graduated from St. Augustine three years ago and was a young person full of hope, potential and enthusiasm," St. Augustine High School President and CEO Kenneth St. Charles said in a statement Thursday. "He was among our most outstanding and dedicated young alumni who regularly touched individuals at the school to include teachers, staff and students."
Espadron was a 2016 graduate of St. Augustine and would visit the school to motivate students about goal-setting.
Green on Thursday told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate that he and Espadron met up on the edge of Audubon Park late on Tuesday to catch up when two strangers approached them, asked for a cigarette lighter and pulled guns out. Espadron and Green attempted to sprint away and gunfire broke out. Green was able to escape, but Espadron was hit.
Police have not named any suspects or discussed a potential motive.