ALGIERS
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; www.dimartinos.com
A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
See West Bank & mdash; Algiers section for restaurant description.
One Stone Restaurant
323 Verret St., (504) 405-0457; www.onestonenola.com
Eggs Algiers features a buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, Swiss cheese, stewed Dixie squash, two eggs and choron sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat. $
The line between restaurant and bar can be hard to distinguish, but it’s easy to see why places in this category are so appealing right about now.
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
A Carne pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
BELLE CHASSE
Salvo’s Seafood
7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com
The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
CROWN POINT
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com
Redfish Marcel is topped with shrimp, crabmeat, mushrooms and brown butter and served with jambalaya. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
GRETNA
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O& rsquo;Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner and late-night Wed.-Sun. $
Banana Blossom
500 Ninth St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com
Ka pao gai features a sunny side up egg over ground chicken, chilies, onion, carrot, basil and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar, Restaurant & Catering
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
An Avo burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with avocado, sprouts, tomato and melted Swiss cheese and is served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Legacy Kitchen Steak + Chop
91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; www.legacykitchen.com
A top sirloin is served with chimichurri and a choice of fries, kale slaw or vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com
Filete de pescado al coco is grilled red snapper served with coconut cream sauce, vegetables and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Red Maple
1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com
Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry-mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Gretna, (504) 373-6669
A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and garlic sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090
Lasagna includes layers of pasta, cheese, sausage, ground beef and house-made marinara and is served with salad and garlic bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tan Dinh
1705 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 361-8008; www.tandinhnola.com
Lemon grass chicken wings are battered with tapioca starch and rice flour and glazed with lemon grass sauce made with sesame oil, oyster sauce, rice wine, garlic, black pepper, chili pepper and ginger. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Thanh Thanh Restaurant
131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com
Wild pork vermicelli salad includes rice noodles, green leaf and iceberg lettuces, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumber, roasted peanuts and fried red onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
HARVEY
August Moon
875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ditali’s Pizza Cafe
1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com
A Fiery Hawaiian pizza is topped with Canadian bacon, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Pho Hoa Restaurant
1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans
Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
MARRERO
Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine
5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank & mdash; Algiers section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; www.olivebranchcafe.com
Breaded chicken Parmesan in served with garlic french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
TERRYTOWN
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank — Algiers section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
WESTWEGO
Mo’s Pizza
1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com
Lasagna features layers of house-made meat sauce, Italian Grande cheese and ricotta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mosca’s Restaurant
4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com
Oysters Mosca is baked with Italian seasonings and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only.