ALGIERS

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; www.dimartinos.com

A muffuletta includes ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Dry Dock Cafe

133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com

See West Bank & mdash; Algiers section for restaurant description.

One Stone Restaurant

323 Verret St., (504) 405-0457; www.onestonenola.com

Eggs Algiers features a buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, Swiss cheese, stewed Dixie squash, two eggs and choron sauce. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat. $

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

A Carne pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

BELLE CHASSE

Salvo’s Seafood

7742 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 393-7303; www.salvosseafood.com

The Half and Half plate includes two choices of fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, clams or stuffed crab. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$

CROWN POINT

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point, (504) 689-7834; www.desfamilles.com

Redfish Marcel is topped with shrimp, crabmeat, mushrooms and brown butter and served with jambalaya. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

GRETNA

Bad Wolf Bar & Grill

2010 O& rsquo;Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com

A Bad Wolf burger is a quarter-pound patty topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, hot sausage and a fried egg on a Leidenheimer bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner and late-night Wed.-Sun. $

Banana Blossom

500 Ninth St., Gretna, (504) 500-0997; www.bananablossom504.com

Ka pao gai features a sunny side up egg over ground chicken, chilies, onion, carrot, basil and jasmine rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar, Restaurant & Catering

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net

An Avo burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with avocado, sprouts, tomato and melted Swiss cheese and is served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Legacy Kitchen Steak + Chop

91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, (504) 513-2606; www.legacykitchen.com

A top sirloin is served with chimichurri and a choice of fries, kale slaw or vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Mangu

2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com

Filete de pescado al coco is grilled red snapper served with coconut cream sauce, vegetables and a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

Grilled redfish Pontchartrain is topped with crabmeat and served with sherry-mushroom cream sauce and haricots verts. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Shawarma on the Run

93 Terry Parkway, Gretna, (504) 373-6669

A chicken shawarma platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and garlic sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Specialty Italian Bistro

2330 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-1090

Lasagna includes layers of pasta, cheese, sausage, ground beef and house-made marinara and is served with salad and garlic bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Sun Ray Grill

2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com

Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Tan Dinh

1705 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 361-8008; www.tandinhnola.com

Lemon grass chicken wings are battered with tapioca starch and rice flour and glazed with lemon grass sauce made with sesame oil, oyster sauce, rice wine, garlic, black pepper, chili pepper and ginger. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

131 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-8678; www.t2restaurant.com

Wild pork vermicelli salad includes rice noodles, green leaf and iceberg lettuces, cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumber, roasted peanuts and fried red onion. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

HARVEY

August Moon

875 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-7977; www.augustmoonharvey.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ditali’s Pizza Cafe

1650 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 361-0058; www.ditalis.com

A Fiery Hawaiian pizza is topped with Canadian bacon, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Pho Hoa Restaurant

1308 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 302-2094; www.facebook.com/phohoaneworleans

Grilled lemon grass chicken tops a vermicelli bowl with cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried onions and peanuts served with fish sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $

MARRERO

Daiwa Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine

5033 Lapalco Blvd., Suite B6, Marrero, (504) 875-4203; www.daiwasushi.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description.

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com

See West Bank & mdash; Algiers section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The Olive Branch Cafe

1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; www.olivebranchcafe.com

Breaded chicken Parmesan in served with garlic french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

TERRYTOWN

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; www.dimartinos.com

See West Bank — Algiers section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

WESTWEGO

Mo’s Pizza

1112 Avenue H, Westwego, (504) 341-9650; www.mospizzanola.com

Lasagna features layers of house-made meat sauce, Italian Grande cheese and ricotta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Highway 90 W., Westwego, (504) 436-8950; www.moscasrestaurant.com

Oysters Mosca is baked with Italian seasonings and breadcrumbs. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. Cash only.