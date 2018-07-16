Cosimo Matassa, Dave Bartholomew, and Allen Toussaint — three men who changed the course of New Orleans music in the 20th century — will be the topic at a discussion Wednesday night at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center.

The "Cradle of Rock and Roll" will be discussed by music journalist Alison Fensterstock and Jazz Fest historian Alex Rawls, who also publishes the MySpiltMilk cultural website.

Matassa, who died in 2014, helped shape a generation of early rock 'n' rollers at J&M Studios, his Rampart Street recording studio. In addition to their musical careers, Toussaint and Bartholomew also were producers at J&M.

The program is part of the New Orleans Public Library's salute to the city's tricentennial. It's free to the public and begins at 6 p.m.