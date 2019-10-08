With plays, puppetry, dance, drag, monologues and more, Infringe Fest explores theater in all its forms. This year the four-night festival will feature more than 20 shows around the city Nov. 7-10.

From 5 p.m. to midnight each night, the fourth iteration of the festival will include shows at more than 10 local venues in the Marigny, Bywater, St. Roch and Arabi.

Shows include “Bag of Bones,” a one-man musical about a man trapped in a house of ghosts; “Unholy Matrimony,” which imagines what Beelzebub’s wedding reception would look like; and "Out of Sync," a show where drag queens swap voices and give lip-syncing a new meaning.

Others address topics ranging from the history of Storyville to Afro-Surrealism to a Shakespearean rendition of John Hughes’ 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”

Venues include The AllWays Lounge, Art Klub, The Mudlark Theatre, Southern Rep Theatre, Art Garage, Ashe Cultural Arts Center, Wonderland, Cafe Istanbul, Happyland, Backyard Ballroom, Bar Redux and others.

Tickets are $10 per show online. Some shows may charge more at the door.