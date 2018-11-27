If you were wondering what Louisiana Sen. John Neely Kennedy thought about the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexican border, wonder no more.
Vox buttonholed seven U.S. senators and asked them how Congress should respond to the tear-gassing of refugee seekers, some of whom are women and children. Here was what Kennedy had to say:
Vox: Senator, do you think Congress needs to take action against the tear-gassing of children at the border?
Sen. Kennedy: I understand that our Border Patrol agents were attacked. And when our agents are attacked, they should be allowed to respond.
But what if it affects children in addition to adults?
[To the group of reporters] Anything else, guys? I got to go vote.
No opinion yet from Louisiana's senior senator, Bill Cassidy.