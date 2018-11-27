Central America Migrant Caravan

Migrants run from tear gas launched by U.S. agents, amid photojournalists covering the Mexico-U.S. border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

 Rodrigo Abd

If you were wondering what Louisiana Sen. John Neely Kennedy thought about the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexican border, wonder no more. 

Vox buttonholed seven U.S. senators and asked them how Congress should respond to the tear-gassing of refugee seekers, some of whom are women and children. Here was what Kennedy had to say:

Vox: Senator, do you think Congress needs to take action against the tear-gassing of children at the border?

Sen. Kennedy: I understand that our Border Patrol agents were attacked. And when our agents are attacked, they should be allowed to respond.

But what if it affects children in addition to adults?

[To the group of reporters] Anything else, guys? I got to go vote.

No opinion yet from Louisiana's senior senator, Bill Cassidy.

Follow Kevin Allman on Twitter: @kevinallman

View comments