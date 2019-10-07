Cafe Du Monde
Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com
Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets and cafe au lait. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $
Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe
Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com
A grilled pork vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Daisy Dukes
Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com
A Double D burger is topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise and served with fries or potato salad. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Citywide; www.dickeys.com
A pulled pork sandwich includes pickles and onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Five Guys
Citywide; www.fiveguys.com
Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Citywide; www.izzos.com
Build-your-own burritos include choices of meat (chicken, steak, pork or shrimp), vegetables, sauce (salsa, ancho barbecue or cilantro ranch), beans, rice and tortilla (flour, wheat, spinach or cayenne). Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House
Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar
A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co.
Citywide; www.nohsc.com
A Big Ch-Easy burger can be topped with cheddar, Swiss or pepper Jack cheese and is served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Poke Loa
Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com
A salmon poke bowl includes salmon, crab salad, cucumber, sweet onion, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko, furikake, lemon-miso aioli, ponzu, white rice and spring greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com
A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Citywide; www.reginellis.com
A Saltimbocca pizza includes prosciutto, chicken, spinach, capers, lemon juice and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Rouses
Citywide; www.rouses.com
A Baronne sandwich features turkey, bacon, avocado spread, pepper Jack cheese and lettuce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
The Ruby Slipper Cafe
Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net
Sausage gravy Benedict includes poached eggs, grilled sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza
Citywide; www.theospizza.com
A Meathead pie is topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, ground beef and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com
Barbecue jambalaya includes chicken, pork and Cajun sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$
WOW Cafe
Citywide; www.wowamericaneats.com
A Buffalo wrap includes fried chicken, cheddar and Jack cheeses, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com
Rotisserie-cooked pork is topped with rosemary-garlic glaze and served with two sides such as roasted potatoes, asparagus, Thai snap beans or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$