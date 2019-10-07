Poke Loa review for RED (copy)
The salmon poke bowl (left) and aloha chicken and Kalua beef (right) are popular dishes at Poke Loa, which has several locations across the city.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY EMMA DISCHER

Cafe Du Monde

Citywide; www.cafedumonde.com

Cafe Du Monde is known for beignets and cafe au lait. No reservations. Hours vary by location. Some locations accept cash only. $

Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe

Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com

A grilled pork vermicelli bowl includes cucumber, pickled carrots, lettuce and fish sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Daisy Dukes

Citywide; www.daisydukesrestaurant.com

A Double D burger is topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise and served with fries or potato salad. Delivery available in the French Quarter and CBD. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Citywide; www.dickeys.com

A pulled pork sandwich includes pickles and onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Five Guys

Citywide; www.fiveguys.com

Bacon cheeseburgers are served with a choice of toppings such as jalapenos, grilled onions, mushrooms, pickles and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Citywide; www.izzos.com

Build-your-own burritos include choices of meat (chicken, steak, pork or shrimp), vegetables, sauce (salsa, ancho barbecue or cilantro ranch), beans, rice and tortilla (flour, wheat, spinach or cayenne). Delivery available from some locations. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House

Citywide; www.mredsrestaurants.com/oyster-bar

A Fish House seafood platter for two includes butterflied jumbo shrimp, Gulf oysters, Des Allemands catfish, a crab cake, onion rings and jambalaya or french fries. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co.

Citywide; www.nohsc.com

A Big Ch-Easy burger can be topped with cheddar, Swiss or pepper Jack cheese and is served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Poke Loa

Citywide; www.eatpokeloa.com

A salmon poke bowl includes salmon, crab salad, cucumber, sweet onion, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko, furikake, lemon-miso aioli, ponzu, white rice and spring greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Citywide; www.raisingcanes.com

A Caniac combo includes six fried chicken tenders, tangy Cane’s sauce, french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and a large drink. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Citywide; www.reginellis.com

A Saltimbocca pizza includes prosciutto, chicken, spinach, capers, lemon juice and garlic-herb sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Rouses

Citywide; www.rouses.com

A Baronne sandwich features turkey, bacon, avocado spread, pepper Jack cheese and lettuce. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

The Ruby Slipper Cafe

Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net

Sausage gravy Benedict includes poached eggs, grilled sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$

Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza

Citywide; www.theospizza.com

A Meathead pie is topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, ground beef and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Citywide; www.voodoobbq.com

Barbecue jambalaya includes chicken, pork and Cajun sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $$

WOW Cafe

Citywide; www.wowamericaneats.com

A Buffalo wrap includes fried chicken, cheddar and Jack cheeses, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Citywide; www.zearestaurants.com

Rotisserie-cooked pork is topped with rosemary-garlic glaze and served with two sides such as roasted potatoes, asparagus, Thai snap beans or fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$



Email Gambit arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello at: willc@gambitweekly.com.

