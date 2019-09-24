Solving the James Bond-themed scavenger hunt at the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library (NOPL) on Saturday, Nov. 9 could earn you two domestic round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines — if you’re quick enough to come in first place.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library’s “The Spy Who Read Me” fundraiser will include a hunt, full of challenges and clues waiting to be cracked, and performances afterward by the Soul Brass Band and Worry Free Jazz Duo.

There will be an open bar, which will have martinis available as Bond intended — shaken, not stirred — and food from Gattuso's, Liberty Cheesesteaks, Zea Rotisserie & Bar, Messina's Runway Cafe, Tartine, Laurel Street Bakery, The Munch Factory and Katie’s Restaurant.

Additionally, the event will feature a silent auction, which will feature artwork by folk artist Dr. Bob, three custom Little Free Libraries and a chartered fishing trip, among other items and trips. Door prizes will also be available.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online or by phone at (504) 258-9726.

Proceeds will benefit NOPL’s Summer Fun and Reading Program and help the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library sponsor events and workshops designed to promote literacy.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Spy attire is encouraged.