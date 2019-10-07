Ale on Oak
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
Fried Brussels sprouts are topped with a sweet glaze. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Aloha Grill & Sushi
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.facebook.com/alohagrillandsushi
An Island Brees roll includes spicy tuna, seared tuna, avocado, mango, Calypso aioli, Waikiki sauce and tobiko. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Asuka Sushi & Hibachi
7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com
A Nemo roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and avocado inside, with salmon and chili oil on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Audubon Clubhouse Cafe
6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe
Gulf fish tacos are topped with pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise and come with a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Barcelona Tapas
720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com
Brussels sprouts are prepared with garlic and pancetta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$
Barrow’s Catfish
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com
A fried catfish plate includes fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bayou Hot Wings
6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com
Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweet Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Boucherie
8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com
Blackened shrimp tops a grits cake served with warm house-cured bacon vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Bourree
1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com
Kimchi and lemon grass chicken wings are served with miso aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
An organic pumpkin cheddar biscuit sandwich includes tofu scramble, roasted tomato and greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Brigtsen’s Restaurant
723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com
Broiled Gulf fish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon crab sauce, mushrooms, asparagus and leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679
A Doc Brinker’s special is a cheeseburger topped with cheddar and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on toasted rye bread and served with coleslaw and chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Carrollton Market
8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com
Oysters Goodenough features flash-fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Carnitas feature fried pork served with guacamole, chojin, grilled green onions, black beans and salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
Beef Rendang features short rib braised with coconut milk and Malaysian spices, served with jasmine rice, toasted coconut, cashews and marinated cucumber. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Chiba
8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com
The Black and Gold roll features tuna, salmon, avocado and cucumber, all topped with black and gold tobiko. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
China Orchid Restaurant
704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com
Mango shrimp features Gulf shrimp sauteed with broccoli, bell peppers and onions in brown sauce served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant
7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com
A Napolitana pizza includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
A Manager’s special po-boy includes hot roast beef, Chisesi ham, Swiss cheese, debris gravy and lettuce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cowbell
8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com
Grilled fish is served with kale salad, Meyer lemon butter and crab-boiled potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Crepes a la Cart
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com
An S.B.T. crepe is filled with spinach, bacon and tomato. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
DTB
8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com
Short rib pot roast is served with roasted root vegetables and popcorn rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.facebook.com/dunbarscreolecuisine
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Felipe’s Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St., (504) 309-2776; www.felipestaqueria.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria
7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us
A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and tzatziki sauce and served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
G.B.’s Patio Bar & Grill
8117 Maple St., (504) 655-1573
A G.B. burger features an 8-ounce patty topped with bacon, cheddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Hana Japanese Restaurant
8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634
A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com
A soft-shell crab is stuffed with crabmeat dressing and served over fried green tomatoes and eggplant with green apple coleslaw and crab-chili hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Grilled lamb chops are served with lyonnaise potatoes and asparagus and port wine reduction. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
La Casita Taqueria
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
A cochon bowl includes roasted pork, pickled cabbage, rice and ancho crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
A pupusa platter includes three traditional pupusas, sweet plantains, black beans and tropical salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. Cash only. $$
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; www.lamadeleine.com
A turkey and brie sandwich includes caramelized apples and onions and goat and brie cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
A chow chow grilled cheese sandwich includes ham, Jack cheese, red onion, honey-Dijon mustard and house-made chow chow. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown
615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com
The Classic calzone is filled with Italian sausage and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
A Cubano sandwich is served with house-made rosemary-sea salt chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Made Grocery
8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.madegrocery.com
A Turkey, At Last sandwich features roast turkey breast, house-made cranberry chutney, Brussels sprout slaw, Havarti cheese and Duke’s mayonnaise on brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Wed. $
Maple Street Patisserie
7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie
Baked goods include breakfast and dessert pastries, cakes and bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $
Masterp1ece
1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine
Tuna tataki is topped with mango salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
Mellow Mushroom
8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com
A Kosmic Karma pizza is topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, Roma tomatoes and a drizzle of pesto. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mid City Pizza
6307 S. Miro St., (504) 509-6224; www.midcitypizza.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com
A Wolf Me Down sandwich includes roasted lamb, tomato, red onion, spinach, hummus and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola
A large platter of St. Louis-style ribs includes six ribs, house sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce, pickles, cornbread and two sides. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NOLA Vegan Cafe
1923 Leonidas St., (504) 210-7106; www.geauxnolavegan.com
An oyster mushroom po-boy includes tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Grilled shrimp tacos are topped with spicy pepper puree, radish-cilantro kimchi and crema on flour tortillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
Pulled pork Benedict features roasted pork, roasted potatoes, biscuits and hollandaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes and toast or a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Rue de la Course
1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com
A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Satsuma
7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
See Bywater section for restaurant description.
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
A ham tartine includes triple cream brie, fig mustard and lettuce on a baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Ted’s Frostop
3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com
A Lot-O-Burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine
7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$
Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com
Gulf fish is served with Louisiana lump crabmeat, roasted corn sauce and maque choux made with vegetables from the restaurant’s garden. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$