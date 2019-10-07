La Casita Taqueria cochon bowl

La Casita Taqueria serves a cochon bowl with pulled pork, cabbage and ancho crema.

 BY CHERYL GERBER

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com

Fried Brussels sprouts are topped with a sweet glaze. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Aloha Grill & Sushi

3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.facebook.com/alohagrillandsushi

An Island Brees roll includes spicy tuna, seared tuna, avocado, mango, Calypso aioli, Waikiki sauce and tobiko. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Asuka Sushi & Hibachi

7912 Earhart Blvd., (504) 862-5555; www.asukaneworleans.com

A Nemo roll includes spicy tuna, snow crab and avocado inside, with salmon and chili oil on top. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Audubon Clubhouse Cafe

6500 Magazine St., (504) 212-5282; www.auduboninstitute.org/clubhouse-cafe

Gulf fish tacos are topped with pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise and come with a side. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Barcelona Tapas

720 Dublin St., (504) 861-9696; www.barcelonanola.com

Brussels sprouts are prepared with garlic and pancetta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Thu.-Sun. $$

Barrow’s Catfish

8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8995; www.barrowscatfish.com

A fried catfish plate includes fries or potato salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bayou Hot Wings

6221 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 662-9933; www.bayouhotwings.com

Hot wings come with a choice of sauces such as honey mustard, Korean barbecue, Sweet Heat and progressively spicy options including Sauce 4 and Bayou Beast. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514; www.boucherie-nola.com

Blackened shrimp tops a grits cake served with warm house-cured bacon vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Bourree

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com

Kimchi and lemon grass chicken wings are served with miso aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Breads on Oak

8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com

An organic pumpkin cheddar biscuit sandwich includes tofu scramble, roasted tomato and greens. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610; www.brigtsens.com

Broiled Gulf fish is topped with crabmeat and served with lemon crab sauce, mushrooms, asparagus and leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Bruno’s Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com

A Black Jack chicken club sandwich features a blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion rings. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-2679

A Doc Brinker’s special is a cheeseburger topped with cheddar and Swiss cheeses and grilled onions on toasted rye bread and served with coleslaw and chili. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Carrollton Market

8132 Hampson St., (504) 252-9928; www.carrolltonmarket.com

Oysters Goodenough features flash-fried oysters, Benton’s bacon and bearnaise on a bed of creamed leeks. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Catalino’s

7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc

Carnitas feature fried pork served with guacamole, chojin, grilled green onions, black beans and salsa. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

Beef Rendang features short rib braised with coconut milk and Malaysian spices, served with jasmine rice, toasted coconut, cashews and marinated cucumber. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Chiba

8312 Oak St., (504) 826-9119; www.chiba-nola.com

The Black and Gold roll features tuna, salmon, avocado and cucumber, all topped with black and gold tobiko. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

China Orchid Restaurant

704 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 865-1428; www.chinaorchidneworleans.com

Mango shrimp features Gulf shrimp sauteed with broccoli, bell peppers and onions in brown sauce served with rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Ciro’s Cote Sud Restaurant

7918 Maple St., (504) 866-9551; www.cotesudrestaurant.com

A Napolitana pizza includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks and cash only. $$

Cooter Brown’s Tavern

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com

A Manager’s special po-boy includes hot roast beef, Chisesi ham, Swiss cheese, debris gravy and lettuce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Cowbell

8801 Oak St., (504) 866-4222; www.cowbell-nola.com

Grilled fish is served with kale salad, Meyer lemon butter and crab-boiled potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Crepes a la Cart

1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-2362; www.crepesalacartnola.com

An S.B.T. crepe is filled with spinach, bacon and tomato. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

DTB

8201 Oak St., Suite 1, (504) 518-6889; www.dtbnola.com

Short rib pot roast is served with roasted root vegetables and popcorn rice. Reservations recommended. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

7834 Earhart Blvd., (504) 509-6287; www.facebook.com/dunbarscreolecuisine

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, crab balls, hushpuppies and french fries. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Felipe’s Taqueria

6215 S. Miro St., (504) 309-2776; www.felipestaqueria.com

See French Quarter section for restaurant description.

Fresco Cafe & Pizzeria

7625 Maple St., (504) 862-6363; www.frescocafe.us

A gyro lavash roll is stuffed with gyro meat, hummus, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta and tzatziki sauce and served with rosemary roasted potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

G.B.’s Patio Bar & Grill

8117 Maple St., (504) 655-1573

A G.B. burger features an 8-ounce patty topped with bacon, cheddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack cheeses, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Hana Japanese Restaurant

8116 Hampson St., (504) 865-1634

A Hana special roll combines tuna, salmon, crab stick, tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, tamago and smelt roe. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe

8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886; www.jacques-imos.com

A soft-shell crab is stuffed with crabmeat dressing and served over fried green tomatoes and eggplant with green apple coleslaw and crab-chili hollandaise. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro

7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com

Grilled lamb chops are served with lyonnaise potatoes and asparagus and port wine reduction. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

La Casita Taqueria

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

A cochon bowl includes roasted pork, pickled cabbage, rice and ancho crema. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $

La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe

8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com

A pupusa platter includes three traditional pupusas, sweet plantains, black beans and tropical salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., brunch Sat.-Sun. Cash only. $$

La Madeleine

601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; www.lamadeleine.com

A turkey and brie sandwich includes caramelized apples and onions and goat and brie cheeses on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Live Oak Cafe

8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com

A chow chow grilled cheese sandwich includes ham, Jack cheese, red onion, honey-Dijon mustard and house-made chow chow. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen Uptown

615 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-5900; www.louisianapizzakitchenuptown.com

The Classic calzone is filled with Italian sausage and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Luca Eats

7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com

A Cubano sandwich is served with house-made rosemary-sea salt chips. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Made Grocery

8201 Oak St., Suite 2, (504) 273-7706; www.madegrocery.com

A Turkey, At Last sandwich features roast turkey breast, house-made cranberry chutney, Brussels sprout slaw, Havarti cheese and Duke’s mayonnaise on brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Fri.-Wed. $

Maple Street Patisserie

7638 Maple St., (504) 304-1526; www.cargocollective.com/maplestreetpatisserie

Baked goods include breakfast and dessert pastries, cakes and bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $

Masterp1ece

1340 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-6088; www.facebook.com/masterp1ecejapanesecuisine

Tuna tataki is topped with mango salsa. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$

Mellow Mushroom

8227 Oak St., (504) 345-8229; www.mellowmushroom.com

A Kosmic Karma pizza is topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, Roma tomatoes and a drizzle of pesto. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mid City Pizza

6307 S. Miro St., (504) 509-6224; www.midcitypizza.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant description.

The Milk Bar

710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com

A Wolf Me Down sandwich includes roasted lamb, tomato, red onion, spinach, hummus and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., (504) 301-3790; www.moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/nola

A large platter of St. Louis-style ribs includes six ribs, house sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce, pickles, cornbread and two sides. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

NOLA Vegan Cafe

1923 Leonidas St., (504) 210-7106; www.geauxnolavegan.com

An oyster mushroom po-boy includes tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Oak

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com

Grilled shrimp tacos are topped with spicy pepper puree, radish-cilantro kimchi and crema on flour tortillas. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Pepperoni’s Cafe

8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com

Pulled pork Benedict features roasted pork, roasted potatoes, biscuits and hollandaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Pyramids Cafe

3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com

A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, gyro meat, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe

7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com

A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese and is served with grits or potatoes and toast or a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Rue de la Course

1140 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-4343; www.ruedelacourse.com

A CBD club sandwich includes ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Satsuma

7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com

See Bywater section for restaurant description.

Tartine

7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com

A ham tartine includes triple cream brie, fig mustard and lettuce on a baguette. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Ted’s Frostop

3100 Calhoun St., (504) 861-3615; www.tedsfrostop.com

A Lot-O-Burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine

7839 St. Charles Ave., (504) 866-9313; www.vincentsitaliancuisine.com

See Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$$

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com

Gulf fish is served with Louisiana lump crabmeat, roasted corn sauce and maque choux made with vegetables from the restaurant’s garden. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$



Email Gambit arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello at: willc@gambitweekly.com.

