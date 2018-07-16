stevegleasonfile.022318
Rivers Gleason sits with father, Steve Gleason, on the sidelines before the playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

 THE ADVOCATE STAFF

Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe and Paul Varisco & the Milestones will perform at Gleason Gras, and some New Orleans Saints players will make appearances at the event Friday, Sept. 7 in Champions Square. 

The annual fundraiser includes a Saints fan costume contest, kids' games, face painting, appearances by the Saints' mascot Gumbo and the New Orleans Baby Cakes' Boudreaux, a silent auction, a beer garden, food vendors and more. There will be a Permobil tent for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Gleason Gras is 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Admission is free. Suggested donation is $10. VIP tickets are $250 for adults and $50 for children. 

Steve Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2008. He was diagnosed with ALS, a neuromuscular disease, in 2011. The Team Gleason Foundation raises awareness about ALS and helps support people with ALS.

