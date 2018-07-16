Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe and Paul Varisco & the Milestones will perform at Gleason Gras, and some New Orleans Saints players will make appearances at the event Friday, Sept. 7 in Champions Square.
The annual fundraiser includes a Saints fan costume contest, kids' games, face painting, appearances by the Saints' mascot Gumbo and the New Orleans Baby Cakes' Boudreaux, a silent auction, a beer garden, food vendors and more. There will be a Permobil tent for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Gleason Gras is 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Admission is free. Suggested donation is $10. VIP tickets are $250 for adults and $50 for children.
Steve Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2008. He was diagnosed with ALS, a neuromuscular disease, in 2011. The Team Gleason Foundation raises awareness about ALS and helps support people with ALS.