If you woke up this morning to a car full of New Orleans water (and gutter gravy), or somehow drove into a situation that sent that sweet, sweet liquid coursing over your floorboards, the Lost Love Lounge in Faubourg Marigny has your back.
In an Instagram post this afternoon, the LLL wrote, "we have shop-vacs for anyone whose car got flooded. please spread the word & share & let ppl know to pull up 2529 Dauphine Street for free shop-vac use all day. we were fortunate to avoid any damage so want to help out our city!"
The shop-vac supermodel in the photo, we are told, is Lost Love bartender Ryan.