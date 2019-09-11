New Orleans rapper Mia Young, known as Mia X, wears many hats. She’s a songwriter, an actress, an author, a chef and most recently — one of Loyola University’s newest faculty additions. Young will teach hip-hop related courses at the university.

Last week, Young posted a photo of her Loyola ID on Instagram to her more than 300,000 followers. In the caption, she described becoming emotional when she first got the ID, as it reminded her of her own time in school.

“It may seem silly to some but I cried when I got this. I remember telling my classmates that I was going to be a rapper and them laughing while my teacher twisted up her face at me,” Young wrote. “Who would have thought that I would indeed become a rapper make a career out of what I truly LOVE.”

According to the post, Melissa Weber, also known as DJ Soul Sister, recommended Young for the position. Weber was named curator of Tulane’s Hogan Jazz Archive last month.

Young first rose to national fame in the 1990s when Master P signed her to his label No Limit Records. She was the label’s first female emcee.

She broke into the Billboard charts with her second studio album, “Unlady Like,” in 1997 and made them again with the release of her third album, “Mama Drama,” the following year. The album featured Master P, Snoop Dogg and other prominent artists from No Limit.

"31 years after high school I am teaching Hip Hop," Young wrote. "A genre of music that the world believed was a fad at a major university in my city!!!!! Thank you God and I promise to do my best ❤"