As Uptown residents and those in other parts of the city begin planning their Mardi Gras season comings and goings, the New Orleans Public Library has announced abbreviated hours for some of its branches during the Carnival season.

Most significant is the closure of the Milton H. Latter Library on St. Charles Avenue during six of the heaviest parade days, along with a 2 p.m. closing time Wed.-Fri. Feb. 27-March 1.

On March 4 (Lundi Gras) all branches and the Main Library will either close at 3 p.m. or be shuttered all day. All libraries are closed March 5 (Mardi Gras).

Here's the complete schedule: