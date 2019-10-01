Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Baltimore.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB110

 Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late this afternoon to rally Louisiana GOP voters to select U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone in the fall gubernatorial election:

His son and adviser, Donald Trump Jr., already had weighed in on the matter:

(U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters had held a get out the vote rally in Baton Rouge. Edwards was not in attendance.)

Rispone and Abraham, both of whom have advertised their fealty to the president, were quick to use the tweet in their own social media campaigns:

If the race goes to a runoff between Edwards — who is close to 50.1% in some polls — many in the GOP would like to see Trump come to Louisiana for a rally in support of the Republican candidate.

