President Donald Trump took to Twitter late this afternoon to rally Louisiana GOP voters to select U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone in the fall gubernatorial election:
REPUBLICANS of Louisiana, it is really important for you to go out and vote on October 12th for either Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham (both Great), which will lead to a runoff against....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
....a Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat (John Bel Edwards), who does nothing but stymie all of the things we are doing to Make America Great Again. Don’t be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us. Early voting has already started! @LAGOP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
His son and adviser, Donald Trump Jr., already had weighed in on the matter:
.@JohnBelforLA is trying to play the Louisiana voters. He pretends support @realDonaldTrump. But he is clearly on the radical socialist team. Delegate for @HillaryClinton, @RepMaxineWaters rallied for him yesterday & he’s destroyed the LA economy. Early vote Republican today!— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 28, 2019
(U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters had held a get out the vote rally in Baton Rouge. Edwards was not in attendance.)
Rispone and Abraham, both of whom have advertised their fealty to the president, were quick to use the tweet in their own social media campaigns:
I'll take @realDonaldTrump and @JohnBelforLA can take @AOC and @SpeakerPelosi. I like my odds. #lagov #Doc4Gov #MAGA https://t.co/9xcGMN6aYl— Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 1, 2019
Thank you, President Trump! I am proud to say that I have always stood with @realdonaldtrump. As your governor we will do for Louisiana what @POTUS has done for America! #lagov https://t.co/KwmvSOACMH— Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 1, 2019
If the race goes to a runoff between Edwards — who is close to 50.1% in some polls — many in the GOP would like to see Trump come to Louisiana for a rally in support of the Republican candidate.