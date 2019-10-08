ACA.doga010.010718.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Anna Leach, left, and Yates Breaux, take part in Doga in Lafayette. The Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District Hotel and Take Paws Rescue will host similar events, yoga and pilates classes featuring adoptable puppies, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 and Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Downward dog takes on a whole new meaning with Pups & Poses: Yoga, Pilates & Puppies, a yoga and pilates class featuring adoptable puppies Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 6.

April Dupre, WWL-TV anchor and founder of wellness company Footprints to Fitness, will lead classes at the Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District Hotel, while puppies roam around the art gallery.

Tickets are $21 and may be purchased online. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Take Paws Rescue, and all puppies at the event will be up for adoption. 

Classes are 60 minutes and begin at 6:30 p.m. 

Follow Kaylee Poche on Twitter: @kaylee_poche

Email Gambit staff writer Kaylee Poche at kayleep@gambitweekly.com.

View comments