Downward dog takes on a whole new meaning with Pups & Poses: Yoga, Pilates & Puppies, a yoga and pilates class featuring adoptable puppies Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 6.
April Dupre, WWL-TV anchor and founder of wellness company Footprints to Fitness, will lead classes at the Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District Hotel, while puppies roam around the art gallery.
Tickets are $21 and may be purchased online. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Take Paws Rescue, and all puppies at the event will be up for adoption.
Classes are 60 minutes and begin at 6:30 p.m.
