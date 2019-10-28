Controversial comedian Louis C.K. announced in an email to fans Sunday that the final stop on his 14-city international comedy tour will be a show in New Orleans Jan. 31, 2020 at the Orpheum Theater.

The announcement comes two days after Gasa Gasa canceled a performance by comedian T.J. Miller that was scheduled for Nov. 10. The venue faced backlash from the local comedy community over Miller's booking surrounding allegations of physical and sexual assault against him by his former college girlfriend. Miller has denied the allegations.

In 2017, The New York Times published an article that included the accounts of five women accusing C.K. of sexual misconduct in the late 1990s to 2005, three of whom said the comedian masturbated in front of them in person.

In a statement a few days after the article was published, C.K. confirmed the allegations. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” the statement reads. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

In 2014, while shooting the movie "Trumbo" in New Orleans, C.K. made surprise appearances at local comedy shows and had several local comics open for him during two nights at The Joy Theater. In 2011, he sold out the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The show at the Orpheum is scheduled for 7 p.m.