Already waiting for the 2020 French Quarter Festival? You'll have to wait two weeks longer.
Festival officials this morning announced a rescheduling of the popular free music fest. It will be held April 16-19, not the previously announced April 2-5.
Stephen Perry, president of the city tourism board New Orleans & Company, explained that the move was to accommodate the NCAA Women's Final Four basketball tournament, which will be held April 3 and 5.
"Moving French Quarter Festival to the middle of April creates a more sustained positive impact on our businesses and for our culture bearers," Perry explained, "and should generate a prolonged, positive boost to our city’s economy."
The move will put French Quarter Fest cheek-to-jowl with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which begins April 23 — four days after the French Quarter Festival concludes. Most years, there is at least a weekend between French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, though organizers point out the dates have moved in the past.
Both events are a major springtime boon to the tourism industry. Last year's French Quarter Fest — the 36th annual — drew 825,000 attendees over four days, according to festival organizers.