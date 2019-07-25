NO.fqfestday4.041519.1822.jpg
The Shake 'em Up Jazz Band performs at the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage during the French Quarter Festival Sunday, April 14, 2019, in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Already waiting for the 2020 French Quarter Festival? You'll have to wait two weeks longer.

Festival officials this morning announced a rescheduling of the popular free music fest. It will be held April 16-19, not the previously announced April 2-5.

Stephen Perry, president of the city tourism board New Orleans & Company, explained that the move was to accommodate the NCAA Women's Final Four basketball tournament, which will be held April 3 and 5.

"Moving French Quarter Festival to the middle of April creates a more sustained positive impact on our businesses and for our culture bearers," Perry explained, "and should generate a prolonged, positive boost to our city’s economy."

The move will put French Quarter Fest cheek-to-jowl with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which begins April 23 — four days after the French Quarter Festival concludes. Most years, there is at least a weekend between French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, though organizers point out the dates have moved in the past.

Both events are a major springtime boon to the tourism industry. Last year's French Quarter Fest — the 36th annual — drew 825,000 attendees over four days, according to festival organizers. 

